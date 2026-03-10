“Irretrievably Broken”: Dwight Howard Files for Divorce After Wife Amy Luciani’s Latest Accusations – Report

Dwight Howard has finally broken his silence and filed for divorce for the second time. The honeymoon phase with wife Amber Rose, aka Amy Luciani, didn’t last long as the couple headed for a split after just 6 months of marriage. Eventually, they reconciled, but the current accusations caused a significant setback.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A few days ago, Luciani uploaded multiple videos on her Instagram and then deleted them, alleging that her husband was a dr-g addict. The Love & Hip-Hop alum also claimed that Dwight Howard called Child Protective Services three times in less than three months. While the NBA Hall of Famer hasn’t released a statement, TMZ reported that he filed for divorce on Monday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dwight said the marriage was “irretrievably broken.” In the recent filing, the 3x DPOY demanded exclusive use of his Georgia mansion, which the couple shared. Even though he has filed for divorce, there was no other statement from the former Lakers star. Even Luciani, apart from those deleted videos, hasn’t spoken about her petition or divorce claims.

The NBA star’s ex first filed for divorce in July 2025, after six months of marriage. Last year, Amy even allegedly claimed that Howard tried to give her a herbal tea laced with a drug. But Howard’s attorney, Gillian B. Fierer, refuted any such claims, calling them “patently false.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, even Dwight Howard would file his petition, but both dismissed it soon enough. Since then, the couple would step out together quite often. This included their attendance at events such as the Hall of Fame weekend and the recent photo taken at the WWE event last month. That’s why the videos from Luciani about Howard’s behavior went viral.

ADVERTISEMENT

She claimed that her stepdaughter was just taken by CPS because of her father. In another video, Luciani spoke to her stepson and asked him if his dad had made him lie to the police, and the reply was positive. Amy was in her car, crying profusely while revealing these details. She even stated that people close to the former NBA player knew about the issue and asked her not to end the marriage last year.

Dwight Howard’s ex hits back

Being a father to five children from five different women always made Howard’s personal life complicated. In fact, legal drama always surrounded his very first relationship. Royce Reed, a former Orlando Magic cheerleader, shares 17-year-old son Braylon with Howard. In 2024, she would even launch her own Instagram page, ‘ihadababybysuperman,’ which, until now, has 25 posts and has shared issues with Dwight Howard.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, Amy Luciani dismissed them and backed her husband. But now, after her allegations, Reed was quick with her statement. “Now you want to speak because he brought you into it,” Reed said. “Girl, keep me blocked! Because I’m gonna CLOCK IT!” She made it clear that it wasn’t against the kids and that she is standing in solidarity against Dwight Howard.

Their son, Braylon, also stated the same in a caption on Instagram. “I really hope you’re getting the help you need, Dad, but this other stuff you’re doing has to stop.” So, Dwight Howard is not receiving support during his legal issue.