Is Allen Iverson Still Married? Everything You Need to Know About NBA Legend’s Relationship

“Twenty-four years. Ups. Downs. But real love,” Allen Iverson said during his Hall of Fame speech for his special person. The Answer ushered in a new era when he stepped into the league. From his incredible playing style to his head-turning fashion of baggy clothes and gold jewelry, he is a legend who truly brought about a cultural revolution. But his career wasn’t without struggles. He overcame all the challenges to get to where he is, and his personal life came with its own share of struggles.

From alleged infidelity and divorce to rediscovering connection and friendship, here is everything you need to know about Iverson’s relationship.

Is Allen Iverson married?

The Philadelphia 76ers legend isn’t currently married. However, the former NBA player recently shared a post on his Instagram that quickly sparked rumors. He posted several nostalgic pictures of himself and his ex-wife, Tawanna Turner, with the caption “Her.”

Have the two gotten back together? Until either Iverson or Turner makes a public announcement, it can be said that they have not. This post was perhaps simply an appreciation post for his ex-wife, who remains a good friend to him.

While Iverson has reportedly dated a rap star in the past, the NBA legend is seemingly single at present. Since his retirement, he has shifted his focus toward spending more time with his children. He shares five kids with Turner, Tiaura, Allen II, Isaiah, Messiah, and Dream. When speaking about his ex-wife, Iverson has nothing but immense praise.

USA Today via Reuters Jul 2, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; 3’s Company player Allen Iverson (3) stands on the court prior to the game against the Ghost Ballers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

When did Allen Iverson and Tawanna Turner meet each other?

The former Philadelphia 76ers player and Turner were high school sweethearts. The two started dating when they were just 16 years old. After welcoming two children into the family, the couple got married in the summer of 2001. Despite their public and messy divorce, the two have continued to maintain a strong friendship.

“This is one of those last but not least things. My number one person in the world, hands down. Tawanna Iverson. Twenty-four years. Ups. Downs. But real love. I can’t thank you enough for all you’ve done for me,” Iverson said.

He further said, “Not just my career, yeah obviously you enabled me to go to work and you took care of home, but for loving me the way you do and caring about what type of person I am and what type of person that I need to be to set an example for our babies.”

Just a year after their marriage, the couple began to have troubles.

When did Allen Iverson and Tawanna Turner get divorced?

In 2002, Iverson reportedly kicked Turner out of their house. It was in 2010 when Turner first filed for divorce. Although the two got back together. As per Complex, Iverson had even signed a prenup in order to get back with Turner.

However, Turner filed for divorce again and it was finalized in 2013. As per TMZ, the same year, Turner alleged that Iverson didn’t return their children from a planned May vacation as agreed. The mother of four claimed Iverson stayed with the children at a Sheraton hotel in Georgia instead of going on their planned trip to Charlotte. However, Iverson denied these claims.

During their divorce proceedings, Iverson had even reportedly told Turner that he didn’t have the money to buy a cheese burger. In response, Turner took out $61 from her purse and handed it to Iverson. The following year, Iverson filed for bankruptcy. The former NBA player has battled both his financial as well as personal troubles and building his empire back again. It seems after all these years, the two have buried the past and begin a new chapter in life as friends.