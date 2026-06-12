Is Carmelo Anthony Dating Racquel Smith? Inside Their Saint-Tropez Getaway

A romantic getaway?

Nearly four years after his divorce from La La Anthony, Carmelo Anthony’s personal life continues to attract attention in the online realm. The latest rumors surfaced after Racquel Smith uploaded pictures and videos from their recent outing in Saint-Tropez, France.

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What did Racquel Smith post that sparked the dating rumors?

Racquel Smith’s latest IG upload quickly caught the fans’ attention and sparked dating rumors with Carmelo Anthony. The two appeared together during what looked like a romantic date in Saint-Tropez, France.

The post featured multiple pictures and videos from the outing, including moments near the sea during the evening. In one of the pictures, they appeared to be twinning. Racquel wore a black leather crop top paired with a polka-dotted slit skirt. Melo, for his part, matched her vibe with an all-black outfit, complemented by black-and-white sneakers.

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In another clip, Racquel filmed a video inside an elevator before Melo casually walked in behind her and closed the door.

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It added a cozy atmosphere to the post.

Alongside the pictures and videos, she also shared several inspirational quotes, one of which read:

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“We are not here long enough to be living unhappily.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Racquel R Joseph Smith (@rockie91) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

This message instantly connected with the difficult years she endured following the tragic death of her husband, former NFL star Will Smith.

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Is this the first time Carmelo Anthony and Racquel Smith have been linked?

No, this was not the first time.

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Back in September 2025, Atlanta Black Star reported that the two were spotted together during a Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico. It instantly sparked dating rumors online. And to fuel the speculation further, in a TikTok clip from the event, Racquel appeared to stand close to Anthony while the Puerto Rican singer interacted with his fans in a club setting.

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Also, Racquel allegedly shared a close-up photo of Melo on her IG story following the concert. However, neither of them has publicly acknowledged the rumors.

Now, with the latest social media upload of their recent Saint-Tropez outing, the speculation has only grown stronger.

Who is Racquel Smith, and what happened to her husband, Will Smith?

Racquel Smith is the widow of former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith, who was sh-t and killed during a 2016 road rage incident. The 43-year-old was also wounded during the sh-oting and later opened up about the trauma she endured from the incident.

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The couple shared three children, including a daughter Will had from a previous relationship. Following his death, Racquel shared an emotional message reflecting on the night that changed her life.

“April 9, 2016, will forever be a day that I will NEVER forget. I still feel the shots burning through my body. I still feel the pain and the words when they told me my forever was no longer my forever.”

The shooting happened after an alleged traffic collision and a heated argument involving Cardell Hayes, who sh-t Smith multiple times. Reports stated that several rounds of shots struck Smith in the back. Later, the court convicted Hayes of manslaughter, and he remains in prison following a retrial conviction in 2024.

Since the tragedy, Racquel has largely focused on raising her children while continuing her life as a mother and a public figure.

Have Carmelo Anthony or Racquel Smith confirmed the relationship?

Despite months of speculation, multiple public appearances, and the recent Saint-Tropez uploads, neither Carmelo Anthony nor Racquel Smith has officially confirmed that they are dating.

Starting from an initial spark of rumors with the Bad Bunny concert pictures in 2025, to another round of pictures and videos, the fans have only begun speculating more.

However, both have remained silent publicly regarding the speculation.

Since his divorce from La La Anthony, Melo has continued to co-parent their son, Kiyan Anthony. He also has a daughter, Genesis, with former partner Mia Burks.

For now, their dating remains a rumor.