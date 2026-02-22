Is Charles Barkley Sick? Concerns Mount Around NBA Legend After Mishap During Inside the NBA

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Charles Barkley is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Charles Barkley is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The show has ruled the hearts of the viewers, so the fans are quick to catch on to any words that the legends say on the show. Usually, on Inside the NBA, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal are often known for their slips of tongue, which cause funny moments on air. However, this time it was not funny for some, as some netizens expressed concern for Chuck, who is ongoing health battle.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During a February 21, 2026, halftime broadcast of Knicks vs. Rockets on TNT’s Inside the NBA, Barkley accidentally said “the -icks” instead of “Knicks.” The unintentional D-word brought the crew to laughter, but the fans on the net had a different point of view. The comment section added another concern, citing an unreported incident last week where he reportedly forgot Anthony Davis’s name.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes at a time when the 76ers legend has time and again openly discussed improving his health. Charles Barkley had his hip surgery in 2016, and in 2018, he lost some weight but again gained 100 lbs. Chuck then used the GLP-1 medications for his ongoing weight loss routine. First, it was Mounjaro, but for some time, due to a shortage of that medicine, Barkley switched to Zepbound and is currently an ambassador with telehealth company Ro.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has been using Ro’s services himself, similar to tennis legend Serena Williams. Chuck has cited numerous times how it has helped him lose weight without any interruption. In May last year, Barkley stated he started at 355 pounds but was down to 315. Now in February, the Inside the NBA analyst revealed his current weight was 270, his initial target.

“Well, I started at 355, and I weigh 270 now. Shout out to Ro.co and the drug I’ve been taking is called Zepbound. So, if there’s anybody out there who’s struggling with their weight, you know, you take the shot once a week,” Charles Barkley spoke to The Next Round podcast earlier this month. While he claims to be better, the slip on air could also relate to fatigue because of the ESPN schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Charles Barkley announced his sabbatical

It’s not the first time that the Chuckster has spoken out of turn on any subject. Previously, he passed the wrong information about the passing of Billy Ray Bates last season, and even Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone, just last month. It was pure misinformation, but this time it was a slip, which the fans noticed. This could relate to the current schedule of ESPN, where Chuck aired his grievance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We worked three days last week. I’ve been working one day a week for the last 25 years, or anything more than one day is tough,” Barkley said on The Next Round podcast. He then followed up with an announcement that caught many off guard: “It’s heavily backloaded. I think next week we work three days in a row, then another three days in a row, and then I take a sabbatical for March Madness. But I wish they had spread it out more, to be honest with you.”

When the season began, fans were waiting for the new Inside the NBA on ESPN. But that was limited to only five appearances: thrice during the opening week, once in mid-November, and on Christmas. Now they are doing three shows back-to-back. So, fatigue could be another reason for Charles Barkley’s moment on the air.