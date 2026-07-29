“Is Dylan Harper Really My Son?”: Ron Harper Reacts to Spurs Star’s Playoff Display With Victor Wembanyama & Co.

Parents spend years imagining their children succeeding. Only a few expect to watch them rewrite history on basketball’s biggest stage. That’s exactly where 5x NBA Champ Ron Harper finds himself after witnessing Dylan Harper’s remarkable postseason alongside Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. Even now, the former Bulls star admits the experience still feels surreal.

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“Is Dylan Harper really my son?” Harper joked during a chance encounter with TMZ Sports while out golfing.

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Harper couldn’t hide his amazement when asked about Dylan’s breakout rookie campaign and the Spurs’ run to the NBA Finals. He admitted that he is still in disbelief and explained why the feeling hasn’t gone away.

“I’m like, shocked. Still shocked. Still shocked. Because, you know, you expect your kids to be good, but you don’t expect them to be overachievers,” Harper said. “He’s really overachieving now. Like, he’s showing me up right now, but I’m okay with that.”

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The number explains why a 5x NBA Champ feels that way.

After being selected second overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, Dylan Harper wasted no time becoming one of the Spurs’ important contributors. He particularly showed up in the postseason, showcasing consistent offensive efforts, averaging 14.1 ppg and 5.6 rpg.

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The comparison becomes striking within his own family.

Ron Harper built a Hall of Fame career with his defensive abilities, versatility, and championships. Yet in his 112 playoff games, he managed to score 20+ points only 8 times.

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Dylan Harper already did it 5 times in his 12 postseason appearances.

For Ron Harper, however, the bigger picture extends beyond individual performances.

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When asked about the Spurs’ future, he described the Finals run as “definitely a learning experience” for both the young roster and coaching staff. “I think that they achieved the goal that they had this past season, and now the goal’s a little bit higher now. So, now it’s all about the expectations that they have, and I’m pretty sure that they have pretty high expectations on themselves.”

The Spurs looked in control of the Finals series for the majority of the time, and many considered them favorites. In fact, they led 72% of the total minutes played in the series. However, the Knicks found their way to turn things around almost every game.

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With the expectations high on the Spurs, Ron Harper says the work has already begun.

“He’s prepping, working out, training, eating good, and getting ready for this season, about to go across season training. So, he’s doing good,” Harper Sr. said of his son.

He also highlighted Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell as key pieces of a young core that must continue maturing over an 82-game schedule.

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“We have to mature this year, and that’s the thing that they have to be understanding that it’s going to be 82 games, and everybody is going to be trying to gun for them for 82 games now.”

The proud father still finds himself shaking his head from courtside.

Not because Dylan Harper belongs there, but because the journey has unfolded faster than anyone imagined. Well, there’s more to come!