Is Michael Beasley Still Playing in the NBA? Exploring Ex-Heat Star’s Basketball Career

For anyone who remembers Michael Beasley at his peak, it’s hard to forget just how electrifying he was with the ball in his hands. At 6-foot-9, the lefty forward was a walking bucket. He could shoot it smooth from mid-range, bury threes with ease, and dominate in the post with that soft, feathery touch that only a handful of players have. And let’s not forget—he could rise up and dunk it on just about anyone. Yet, as flashy as his skillset was, his story didn’t follow the typical superstar script.

Still, that story began like one. Back in 2008, Beasley was taken No. 2 overall in the NBA Draft—just behind Derrick Rose. He was coming off a legendary freshman season at Kansas State, where he averaged 26.2 points and 12.4 rebounds per game. Scouts and fans saw him as a generational scorer, and rightly so. But instead of a straight rise to NBA stardom, his path turned out to be anything but linear. Over the years, Beasley bounced from team to team. After his final NBA stop with the Lakers in 2019, he kept grinding. He played overseas in China and Brazil, never fully closing the door on an NBA return. In fact, back in 2023, the 36-year-old was still training, still hoping, still believing.

Yet unfortunately, hope never translated into a comeback. When speaking to the Boston Globe, Beasley opened up about that uncertain chapter in his life. “If I had to answer that question [why I’m not in the league], I would have solved it a long time ago,” he said. The frustration was evident. He wasn’t pointing fingers, just trying to make sense of what felt like a silent exit. “I’m in shape. I’m still working,” he added. But in spite of staying ready, the NBA never called back.

Michael Beasley NBA career

Michael Beasley made a strong entrance into the league but things shifted quickly after Miami’s roster overhaul in 2010. He had just wrapped up two solid years with the Heat, but when the franchise cleared space for LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh, Beasley got shipped to Minnesota. That’s where he really found his groove—averaging 19.2 points per game in his first season with the Timberwolves. Still, the momentum didn’t last long. Not long after, he was packing his bags again, this time heading to China to join the Shanghai Sharks.

January 29, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick (17) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Michael Beasley (11) during the first half at Staples Center.

Eventually, Beasley found his way back into the league in 2016 with a short stint in Houston. From there, he had spells with the Bucks, Knicks, and Lakers. But no matter how much he contributed, he never quite stuck. That led to some reflection in a 2022 interview with HoopsHype, where he shared, “Honestly speaking, I think people don’t disrespect but overlook what I’ve been able to do.”

And truthfully, his stats do raise eyebrows. “If you look at my per 36 numbers for every team, they’re All-Star caliber,” Beasley said. With 19.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per 36 minutes, it’s tough to argue otherwise.

Michael Beasley feels he would dominate in today’s NBA

Though Michael Beasley may not be in the league right now, he sure doesn’t lack confidence about how he’d perform if he were. Last year on an episode of The OGs Show, Mike Miller threw him a straight-up question: how would Beasley fare in today’s NBA? The former Kansas State standout didn’t hesitate. “If I played 48 minutes in a game out of a game, I would score 75. But today, in this game, with 10 shots, I’d average 25 points in 20 minutes easy,” said Beasley. That might sound bold, but considering how the modern game favors offense, he might not be far off.

Moreover, Beasley didn’t just talk about his scoring—he dug into what he sees as today’s biggest defensive flaw. Players, he says, don’t focus on guarding their man like they used to. “Luka Doncic pump fakes six times and they jump every time,” he noted. That made Beasley laugh, because if defenders are biting on Luka’s fakes, they’d stand no chance against his signature double-pump moves.

Michael Beasley

In addition, he reminded everyone that he wasn’t just a slasher. He was also a legit floor spacer. Back in his early years, Beasley could knock down everything from midrange jumpers to three-point shots. He believes that kind of versatility would thrive today.

“But now, stretching out to the three, I’m shooting three, four, five threes a game. Give me five threes and five twos, I swear I’m gonna get 8 free throws off that. And I’m just gonna sit down and cheer for the rest of the game. I’m a barbeque this sh–,” Beasley said. Now, if you didn’t see him in his prime, you might think he’s exaggerating—but anyone who did knows that man could absolutely cook.