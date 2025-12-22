Is Michael Jordan Running NBA Centel Account? Fact Checking Viral Claim

The NBA’s greatest inside joke: NBA Centel is a household name among the fans. Its satirical posts about the goings-on in the league have often duped its followers. But have you ever imagined who sits behind this empire of parodies? And what if it’s someone from the league itself? Maybe Michael Jordan. Hold on!

Recently, another parody account, Hoop Crave, shared a tweet stating: “Michael Jordan admits he has a secret X/Twitter where he rage-baits people.” Hoping into the matter, one of the X users, Larry David, asked, “What if he was Centel the whole time?” And Centel, being Centel, used a GIF of MJ with an iPad in his hand, laughing.

Simply put, Centel tried showing that maybe it’s indeed Michael Jordan who is their admin. Or, maybe, brushing off the claims, who knows? But as it stands, there is no proof that the 62-year-old icon is running NBA Centel or any of the parody accounts.

In all honesty, it would’ve been interesting to see Jordan take over social media, rage-baiting the users. Beefing with them just like Kevin Durant does for sheer “entertainment”. Besides, MJ, as the kingpin behind Centel, would’ve also been a story of the ages. At the same time, remember that the NBA Centel is powerful, with fans behind its back.

Remember when the parody account posted an interesting tweet about the Dallas Mavericks after their Luka Doncic trade in early February 2025 and got suspended for it? They wrote: “BREAKING: The Mavericks organization has announced they will ban fans from wearing Luka Doncic jerseys as a way to move forward from him.” The tweet triggered a ban, but as the NBA community erupted and pinned the suspension on Nico Harrison, Centel returned just four days later.

Now, the Las Vegas Raiders’ wide receiver, Antonio Brown, shared an intriguing reaction to Hoop Crave’s Michael Jordan claims.

Michael Jordan’s connection with Antonio Brown’s social media

Antonio Brown floated a cheeky conspiracy where Michael Jordan secretly controlled his social presence. “Michael Jordan runs Antonio Brown’s X account confirmed…” he tweeted. The joke rode a viral wave about anonymous accounts stirring reactions for fun. Of course, Hoop Crave’s claims did wonders not just among fans but within the sports community.

Meanwhile, the mystery took on a life of its own. Speculation spread fast, and theories stacked higher. Who was hiding behind which profile? Who unknowingly shared a moment with basketball royalty. Or is basketball royalty truly hiding himself behind tweets and rage-baits?

Imago ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 08: 23xi co-owner Michael Jordan talks with members of his team prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart on September 08, 2024 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: SEP 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2409083317400

The internet loves a mystery, and the NBA feeds it perfectly. NBA Centel keeps playing the trickster, surviving bans, stirring chaos, and owning the punchline. Meanwhile, Michael Jordan floats through theories, Antonio Brown fuels the fire, and fans connect the dots for fun. Whether myth or masterstroke, the magic lies in the chase. And as long as parody rules the timeline, belief always follows.