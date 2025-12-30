Is Shaquille O’Neal Dating Natalie Nunn? Did the Lakers Legend Really Gift Her a Car?

Rumor mills are running overtime. And this time it’s the Los Angeles Lakers legend, Shaquille O’Neal, who has fallen under its radar. The world knows Shaq for many reasons: basketball, an interesting music career, an entrepreneur, and so much. However, this time, it looks like he might have a new ‘love interest’ in TV personality Natalie Nunn.

But the question is, how true are these rumors?

Is Shaquille O’Neal Dating Natalie Nunn?

Natalie Nunn stands as a reality television fixture. Her rise began with Oxygen’s 2009 hit Bad Girls Club season four. Momentum followed quickly as Marriage Boot Camp expanded her visibility. Later, Zeus Network became her arena. There, Baddies turned Nunn into both on-screen force and creative authority, cementing longevity rarely seen in unscripted television culture today.

Momentum shifted again during Cam Newton’s Funky Friday. While speaking with the former Panthers quarterback, Nunn delivered a moment that stunned him and the internet alike. She revealed, “Shaq bought me my first car.” The statement echoed instantly across platforms as curiosity surged.

Imago Credits: IMAGO

However, Nunn added immediate clarity. Despite the Los Angeles Lakers legend purchasing the vehicle, romance never existed. She stated plainly, “I never dated Shaq.” A mother of one, she framed the gesture as generosity, nothing more. Consequently, the moment became less scandal and more perspective. Analysts now view it as candor meeting curiosity, rather than controversy rewriting history.

Did Shaquille O’Neal Really Buy Natalie Nunn a Car While She Was in College?

Natalie Nunn recalled receiving her first vehicle during USC days. She credited Shaquille O’Neal for gifting a new convertible Volkswagen Beetle valued at $21,000 then. The moment exploded online. Listeners revisited early 2010s whispers, questioning generosity and the timing of basketball circles across media feeds everywhere again.

Has Shaquille O’Neal Responded to Natalie Nunn’s Claims?

The same discussion deepened when Nunn addressed archived claims suggesting O’Neal left partner Nicole Alexander for her. However, she rejected every version, explaining she remained a student needing transport, attending games, moving socially, without romance. Newton pressed directly on air; meanwhile, Nunn restated boundaries firmly. She emphasized the absence of hidden motives behind the car amid growing curiosity.

On the other hand, online reaction escalated further once Alexander replied on Instagram with eye emojis. Brief yet loaded, the gesture fueled memes and theories. But no statement followed. And Shaquille O’Neal has remained silent on the matter.

The internet loves a mystery, especially when legends are a part of it. Rumors swirled, questions flew, and old stories resurfaced fast. However, clarity stayed firm because Natalie Nunn stood her ground while Shaquille O’Neal stayed silent. Sure, gossip circled, but facts stayed steady, and maybe perspective took the upper hand.