Is Shaq Dating World’s Tallest Model Ekaterina Lisina? Truth Behind the Viral Claim

Despite retiring in 2011, Shaquille O’Neal, the former hooper turned analyst, continues to grab headlines regularly for his antics and goofy behavior. His latest headline-grabbing move involved popular Russian model and internet sensation Ekaterina Lisina. And the duo’s chemistry, plus height compatibility, has taken the internet by storm.

Where did the Shaquille O’Neal-Ekaterina Lisina dating rumors start?

Earlier this weekend, Big Shaq was seen on video posing alongside Lisina, a retired Russian basketball player, now turned model. She posted the video on her Instagram page, where Shaq can be seen hugging her. The former Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics man also went on to plant a kiss on Lisina’s cheek while the model couldn’t stop blushing.

“This is crazy,” Lisina said in the video as the two posed for a photo. “I’m literally, like, sweating.”

This viral video is exactly what sent the rumor mill buzzing. Considering Ekaterina is 6’9” and Shaq is 7’1″, fans on social media let their imaginations run wild.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ekaterina Lisina (@ekaterina_lisina15)

The caption on the post read ‘YOU are the CREATOR of your own reality,’ which was kind of ambiguous and allowed some room for interpretation. The comments section on Lisina’s page was filled with words like ‘perfect match’, ‘adorable’, and ‘amazing’.

Lisina, who has a mammoth 1.9 million followers on her Instagram, holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s tallest professional model. She is also based in Los Angeles, and her proximity to Shaq is another reason why these rumors have been doing the rounds since Friday.

Fact-Check Verdict — Is the Dating Rumor True?

Despite these whisperings, there is no official confirmation or report indicating that there’s any truth to these rumors. The two were definitely cozying up to each other on camera, but that’s all we know. After all, Shaq is known to keep his personal life away from the paparazzi.

And as Shaq has said before, “My favorite thing is always saying, ‘image is reality. Nothing is going to stop me from taking pictures with friends or fans, but when the false narrative comes out, and you get another guy taking the picture and putting it on his page…it’s all clickbait.”

Imago Entertainment Themen der Woche KW10 Entertainment Bilder des Tages 09 March 2019 – Los Angeles, California – Shaunie O Neal, Shaquille O Neal. Grand Opening of Shaquille s at L.A. Live held at Shaquille s at L.A. Live. Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia 236281 2019-03-09 California Los Angeles Etats-Unis PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAdMediax STAR236281015

The former Lakers man was linked to content creator Sophie Rain in late 2025 as well. But he was quick to come out and shut down these rumors, labeling them fake. He pushed back strongly again once the 32-year age gap aspect began making the rounds. Shaq was previously married to Shaunie Nelson, with whom he has four children. The pair mutually split in 2011, and O’Neal has not remarried since.