Is Vanessa Bryant In a Relationship?

Loving is never easy, and to live without your love is even harder. But Vanessa Bryant, since the crushing news of Kobe’s helicopter crash, has managed to stay strong for her family. And now, she is gracefully handling the gossip around her personal life like a queen. After a heartwarming celebration of her daughter Gianna Bryant’s birthday with meaningful contributions and wholesome tributes, Vanessa was recently spotted at her eldest daughter’s graduation ceremony. However, recent rumors have surfaced about whether Vanessa has found love in her life.

This year, the mother of four has been busy managing and balancing her time between family and business. But nearly five years ago, in 2020, the NBA world was hit with the tragic news of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna passing away in an accident that killed seven others. The entire sports community mourned, along with his family and friends. Apart from the fans’ love and support for the family, sometimes there have also been rumors that have no truth or foundation. And netizens, whether they are fans or not, have always supported the family. They did the same this time, too.

Out of nowhere, rumors of Vanessa’s fifth pregnancy began to circulate on social media. And despite these rumors being seemingly baseless, they continued to make the rounds. Has Vanessa made any comment? Since the mother of four has made no official statement and appears to be single, the rumors could indeed be baseless.

Kobe and Vanessa tied the knot in 2001, and she hasn’t publicly dated anyone since Kobe’s passing. It’s her personal life, and there shouldn’t be any speculation until Vanessa makes an official announcement. However, the mother of four did seemingly share a cryptic meme to dismiss the rumors.

She posted a meme of Rihanna flipping her middle finger while holding a drink in a swimming pool, seemingly declaring her plans for the summer. “Me protecting my peace, not pregnant & having fun all summer,” the meme read. She read another meme of Rihanna that read, “I’m not mean, I’m just not the one.”

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Bryant

Many supporters showed love to Vanessa, encouraging that she has the right to move on with her life. Others clarified that there shouldn’t be any speculation about her personal affairs. Indeed! Just a few days ago, she was present for her daughter Natalia, who gave a heartwarming tribute to her parents.

What was Natalia Bryant’s tribute to her parents?

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa welcomed their first child, Natalia, in 2003. This May, she graduated from the University of Southern California. Vanessa was present to celebrate this milestone with her daughter and later shared several photos and video snippets from the graduation ceremony. She also posted a heartfelt tribute that Natalia had prepared for her father. And the message?

A close-up look at Natalia’s sash revealed the words “Thank you, Mom & Dad,” written in USC’s signature yellow and red colors. It also featured Bryant’s sheath logo on the top left. The 22-year-old received love from the entire Los Angeles Lakers family. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss personally handed Natalia her diploma on stage. “Thank you @jeaniebuss for making this milestone even more special. #LakersFamily,” she wrote in the caption.

Several celebrities shared heartwarming congratulatory messages for Natalia. USC alumna Lisa Leslie, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and many more joined in to celebrate her achievement. “Congratulations! This is such a huge accomplishment!” Kardashian wrote, while Jenner added, “Congratulations!!! Wow, where did the time go?!?!?! We are so proud of you, Natalia, we love you!!!” It was a proud moment for Vanessa and the family.