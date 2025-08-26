Isiah Thomas Confirms Plans for $1 Trillion Industry With Bold Promise

Isiah Thomas’ NBA career might have ended at the age of 32, but his entrepreneurial journey finds a new chapter at the age of 64. This time, there is no Achilles injury to halt his progress. The Pistons legend is already the CEO of Isiah International, and the result of it is his net worth, which is north of $100 million. Not bad for someone who retired from the hardwood three decades ago. There is a new chapter now, which will only help him add more to his current valuation.

First, the big news is that the rebranding is in progress. “📢 Big News from One World Products (soon to be Isiah Enterprises) We’re expanding our Eco Bio Plastics division through a new partnership with Full Circle Technologies. 🚀” Instead of One World Products, the entire business will thrive on Zeke’s name–Isiah Enterprises. It all makes sense because they have other brands like the Cheurlin champagne and also moved into another industry, which had the jaw-dropping value of $3.5 billion.

So, business moves are continuously happening, and the 2x NBA champion had a message for all in his latest Instagram post. “Together with our partners, we’re scaling solutions that deliver profitability for shareholders, innovation for customers, and opportunity for communities.” Starting their partnership with Full Circle Technologies helps them achieve their goals of sustainability on multiple levels.

As per Thomas, they can start production of 40,000 lbs per week of renewable materials and can also scale to 160,000 lbs weekly with advanced pelletizing & processing. This will help them in serving the $1 trillion global packaging industry — from automotive to food packaging.

So, from NBA Finals MVP to Wall Street pioneer, Isiah Thomas is leading the charge once again — this time with a vision built on sustainability, innovation, and ownership. His learning played a huge role in his diverse portfolio as he continues to enter new markets. He said once, “I was always interested in investing in things that impacted the community, impacted the family… My economics teacher told me to invest in things that I like.”

Isiah Thomas got support from the $13.4 billion business mogul

It all started with selling candy bars and ice cream, and now to an empire that has more than $100 million in valuation. It’s also because of his new move to enter the automotive industry, a market valued at a jaw-dropping $3.5 billion in 2023, according to Yahoo Finance. This was a few months ago, and Zeke explained in detail how Shahid Khan, who is the third-richest NFL sports owner with $13.4 billion to his name, is now a partner.

During an appearance on The Mark Jackson Show, Thomas shared exciting updates on that. “I just moved into the automotive space with One World Products I think you and I talked about that, how we are taking industrial hemp moving into the automotive space. And just signed a contract with Flex-N-Gate and the owner of Flex-N-Gate owns the Jacksonville Jaguars [Shahid Khan]. So I am in good company.” Khan’s company is not at all bad. As per Forbes, his net worth has increased third year in a row, and he is the 175th richest man in the world on the Forbes list.

Isiah Thomas even delivered results for Khan. As per their website, the Pistons legend company showcased fully validated hemp-based molded containers, developed for an initial order of 1,400 units from Flex-N-Gate. So, they are already providing a proof of concept in delivering renewable material solutions for automotive part packaging applications.