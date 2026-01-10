It’s safe to say for all intensts and purposes, in any future references, Isiah Thomas’ answer to who’s the GOAT will not be Michael Jordan. The reasons are well-known. The NBA community is in agreement his choice is personal. But when he came on Run it Back tonight, he had the most mic drop justification for his opinion. Where most veterans are protective of ’90s basketball, Zeke argues the modern fandom is ignoring the ‘evidence’ staring them in the face.

There’s some delicious irony in Run it Back’s graphics plastering “Golden Era of NBA” on the screen while Zeke doesn’t want to remotely celebrate the Bulls dynasty. Because that would mean crediting Michael Jordan’s resume and he doesn’t think that resume holds up against Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James.

“I know we talk about Jordan, but he leads in no statistical basketball category. But yet there’s an argument about him being the best,” says the Pistons legend. “But then you look at Kareem and you look at LeBron, those guys lead in several statistical categories. But yet we say somebody else is better and I’m just giving you the evidence…”

Thomas’ critique encompasses the numbers that have long since defined the GOAT debate. The resumes are different, the statistics are near even but the categories wary , both get accused of stat-padding, someone has more rings and MVP titles, another has more records. The nuances are endless.

And sure, Kareem gets the short end of the stick in this debate more than is warranted. Zeke gets points for that. But his stats argument aren’t holding up against nostlagia bias.

Enduring resentment towards Michael Jordan puts Zeke on LeBron James’ side

When most like Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal will tout the ’90s basketball for its toughness and dfficulty, partly contributed by the ‘Bad Boy Pistons,’ their leader himself is saying the modern NBA players hosting Run it Back are discounting themselves. The reason he thinks so is because they’re apparently not putting LeBron James above Michael Jordan.

“This is what I don’t understand about your era. You guys are playing with arguably the greatest player to ever play,… but y’all treat him like he’s nothing.” That amused Chandler Parsons and Boogie Cousins. Zeke probably didn’t know that the former NBA players along with Lou Williams have invited criticism by putting James over Jordan on this show many times.

But Thomas doubles down on his argument with an accusation that took the Internet by storm. “In your era, LeBron James is sitting there holding every single basketball record… And, you’re looking at a Kevin Durant and you’re looking at a Steph Curry, but then when y’all talk about the greatest, y’all talk about the guy that gave you some shoes.”

James, KD, and Steph’s statistical prowess aside, Zeke’s implication that Air Jordans won the namesake the GOAT status rocked the boat. Fans didn’t take too kindly to the accusation. So the statistical ‘evidence’ poured out to compare all the names he mentioned.

Most expectedly, fans believe Zeke is only taking out his grudge over the Dream Team snub and The Last Dance drama this way. The stats don’t outweigh the emotional narrative for fans. He’s not changing minds with his stance. The GOAT debate continues the same as the cold war between Zeke and MJ.