Israel Adesanya Almost Fights Shaquille O’Neal After Startling Encounter at UFC 317

“MMA is the reason I became a champion.” Shaquille O’Neal, a long-term aficionado of MMA, credited the art of fighting for keeping him in shape to win championships. That’s why it was not a surprise when he was present at the 2025 UFC Hall of Fame class ceremony at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Big Aristotle’s presence is unmissable, that’s why he met plenty of stars, including his main man, Vitor Belfort, WWE superstar turned actor The Rock, and Israel Adesanya.

With an MMA record of 24-5, not many would approach The Last Stylebender from behind. During the red carpet event, the Lakers legend did so, knowing full well how Adesanya would respond. The UFC icon was in the middle of the interview when he felt a hug from behind, and a peek was enough to understand that it was Shaquille O’Neal. He said, “Oh my god, here we go.” Then came the finishing move, no, we are joking.

Adesanya exclaimed, “Stone Cold Stunner!” After the initial joke, both hugged each other. The 35-year-old was not a mere attendee at the high-profile event; he even earned his place in the HOF. The classic back-and-forth fight of Israel Adesanya vs. Kelvin Gastelum from UFC 236 was inducted into the Fight Wing in the UFC Hall of Fame. It was the co-main event of UFC 236 in April 2019, when Adesanya and Gastelum delivered performances for the ages. They battered each other on the feet from bell to bell. Adesanya earned a trio of 48-46 scores to take the decision and the gold.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC Australia & New Zealand (@ufcanz) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But the appreciation for both the fighters was the moment back then, and even today, the fight is celebrated. Adesanya vs. Gastelum joins an illustrious list of Hall of Fame fights, including the first meeting between Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen (2024 inductee), Mauricio Rua vs. Dan Henderson 1 (2018), and inaugural wing inductee Forrest Griffin vs. Stephan Bonnar 1 (2013). Similarly, other stars were getting their nod at the HOF event, and Shaq’s presence on was also for a cause.

Shaquille O’Neal inducted his friend into the Hall of Fame

Back in 1996, when ‘Big Diesel’ had just joined the Lakers, he visited Hawaii for the offseason training camp. While strolling the streets, he had the most bizarre experience. He was suddenly put in a waist lock by a complete stranger. “He’s strong as f— and I’m thinking ‘oh, f—, it’s about to go down.’” Shaq thought to himself and was ready to fight until he heard the response.“No, no, no. I just love you. I’m a fan of yours.” That stranger/fan was Vitor Belfort.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yes, with a 26-14 record and multiple accolades to his name, and apparently it was he who got Shaquille O’Neal hooked on MMA. “We went to this event, and Vitor beat some big old dude. He beat that dude in like 15 seconds. I’m like, ‘What kind of sport is this?’” This was Shaq’s previous confession, and watching one of the earliest fights of Belfort, it only made sense that Shaq inducted him into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Vitor was inducted into the Pioneer Wing of this year’s UFC Hall of Fame class, and Shaquille O’Neal’s presence made it better. Since the 4x NBA champion was the one to induct the UFC legend. Even for Belfort, it was a full-circle moment. From being a fan to becoming friends, and having Shaq do the major honor of induction.