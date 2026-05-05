“It Has to Be His Game”: Tracy McGrady Reveals What LeBron James Must Do vs Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Los Angeles Lakers four times in the regular season by an average of 29.3 points, the largest same-conference point differential of the 2025-26 season. That is the gap LeBron James is walking into for Game 1. And according to Tracy McGrady, there is only one way to close it. “It has to be his game.”

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“LeBron James is going to have to turn back the clock and have a very big game. I’m talking 30 points. I’m talking rebounding, double digits in assists. His imprint is going to have to be all over this game because this team is too deep,” McGrady said on NBA Countdown. He doubled down on the demand, adding, “LeBron is capable. We’re talking about Game 1. He’s rested. He’s going to have to bring that. It has to be his game.” The bar is clear. This is not about steady production across a series. It is about one dominant performance to shift momentum immediately.

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The reasoning behind McGrady’s call is tied directly to availability. Luka Dončić remains sidelined with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain and has not returned to full contact work, making his presence in the early part of the series unlikely. That leaves a scoring vacuum. “Without Luka, scoring is going to have to come from somewhere. And I don’t think they have the depth to withstand a team like OKC and what they’re throwing at you,” McGrady said. James averaged 23.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 8.3 assists in the first round, but McGrady’s point is simple. That level is not enough against this opponent.

That gap in class is not theoretical. Oklahoma City swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who averaged 33.8 points and 8.0 assists on 55.1% shooting. More importantly, their depth showed up every night. Head coach Mark Daigneault consistently used a deep rotation, keeping fresh defenders on the floor and maintaining pace for all 48 minutes. This is what McGrady is pointing to. Without Dončić, the Lakers do not have the scoring depth to match that. The only counter is forcing the Thunder to adjust to one dominant presence.

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The Weight of What McGrady Is Asking

What makes this demand different is the context. James is 41, deep into his 22nd season, and still being asked to deliver a performance that mirrors his prime. With uncertainty around how long he will continue playing, every playoff game carries added weight. McGrady is not asking for consistency. He is asking for one vintage performance against the best team in the conference.

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Imago Credits: IMAGN

James himself acknowledged that gap earlier in the season, saying, “That’s a championship team right there. We’re not.” Head coach JJ Redick echoed that sentiment, calling Oklahoma City one of the best teams in the league. That honesty frames the situation clearly. If Dončić is expected to return later in the series, the Lakers first need to survive the early games.

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Getting to that point requires James to carry them now. Oklahoma City will likely assign Lu Dort as his primary defender, using physicality and discipline to make every possession difficult. McGrady’s message is simple. There is no workaround. If the Lakers are going to compete in this series, it starts with LeBron James taking control of Game 1.