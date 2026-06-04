“It Is a Shame”: Michael Jordan’s Effort to End Charles Oakley’s Feud With James Dolan Failed, Reveals Adam Silver

As other New York Knicks have soaked in the adulation of their fans during this year’s playoff runs, Charles Oakley remains an exception. The former player gave 10 years to the franchise but is locked in a feud with the team’s owner, James Dolan. It barred Oak Tree from entering the iconic Madison Square Garden, and it’s a situation where even Michael Jordan stepped in to help.

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The dispute stems from Oakley’s arrest and ejection from MSG, with the case still active in its ninth year, involving multiple dismissals, reinstatements, extensive filings, and legal costs. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver describes the situation as unfortunate for the NBA, stating litigation prevents further action at present. He also confirmed that both he and Michael Jordan tried to broker peace between Charles Oakley and Jim Dolan, but their efforts failed.

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“It is a shame,” said the commissioner before the NBA Finals Game 1. “I tried, Michael Jordan tried, to broker peace between Charles Oakley & Jim Dolan. Our efforts were unsuccessful. I think it’s unfortunate for the NBA that this is an ongoing situation, but it’s currently wrapped up in litigation. I tried my best; I don’t really see anything else I can do at the moment”.

Back in 2017, Oakley was at Madison Square Garden, a few rows behind Knicks owner James Dolan. But the former player was told to leave after just a few minutes. A confrontation escalated into a physical altercation. Oakley was forcibly removed, handcuffed, and arrested.

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He faced misdemeanor charges, including assault (on security), aggravated harassment, and trespassing. He described it as one of the lowest points in his relationship with the franchise. That’s why Michael Jordan stepped in.

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Oakley and Jordan shared a close bond dating back to their years together in Chicago, a friendship that prompted Jordan to step in after Oakley’s 2017 ejection from Madison Square Garden.

When NBA Commissioner Adam Silver brought Oakley and James Dolan together for a meeting at league headquarters, Jordan joined by phone in hopes of helping repair the fractured relationship.

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The discussion appeared productive. Both sides expressed regret. Oakley’s MSG ban was lifted, and reconciliation seemed possible.

But the breakthrough never lasted. The legal battle continued, and Oakley has since refused invitations to return to MSG as a celebrated former Knick, maintaining that a direct apology from Dolan and a resolution of the lawsuit remain necessary before the feud can truly end.

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Charles Oakley was not happy with MJ’s involvement

Commissioner Adam Silver acknowledged the efforts, saying, “I appreciate the efforts of Mr. Dolan, Mr. Oakley and Mr. Jordan to work towards a resolution of this matter.”

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But for Oakley, Michael Jordan’s involvement was far more complicated than it appeared.

While Jordan was a longtime friend and former teammate, he was also an NBA owner at the time, placing him on the opposite side of a growing divide. That dual role left Oakley questioning just how much help Jordan could realistically provide.

“Michael Jordan shouldn’t have gotten involved,” Oakley once admitted. “My thing it wasn’t for him to do. We had a conversation but his conversation not helping me because you’re [Michael] working with the owners now. I’m just a regular guy on the street now. So what could he say to turn it around? It wasn’t nothing needed to be turned around. I’m glad he had my back.”

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As the legal battle dragged on, even Jordan’s influence proved insufficient. Silver later confirmed that ongoing litigation prevented any meaningful resolution.

Few owner-player feuds in NBA history have been as public, or as enduring, as the bitter standoff between Charles Oakley and the New York Knicks.

Oakley’s exile from Madison Square Garden became a defining symbol of dysfunction under James Dolan, fueling the perception that Knicks legends risk alienation if they fall out with ownership.

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Yet that narrative is more myth than reality.

Unlike many franchises marked by fractured relationships with former stars, the Knicks have largely maintained ties with their stars, even highlighting those connections in the wake of the Oakley controversy.

The controversy may be recent, but the script is familiar. Throughout his tenure, James Dolan has repeatedly found himself at the center of highly public feuds — taking on critics, alienating fans, sparring with former players, and confronting anyone perceived as a challenge to his leadership.