“It Pivoted Everything for Me”: Director Reveals Michael Jordan’s Admission That Didn’t Make it to Jerry West’s Documentary

Every NBA game has begun with his silhouette, a red, white, and blue logo that the league has never officially acknowledged depicting anyone. However, for more than five decades, everyone has known who it is. Jerry West: The Logo, a new documentary directed by Kenya Barris for Prime Video, finally tells the story of one of the greatest NBA players and executives of all time. But the most telling moment of the entire production was never shown on screen, and it came from a single interview that stopped the director in his tracks.

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Appearing on The Winning Formula podcast following the film’s April 16 premiere, Barris revealed that during his sit-down with Michael Jordan, the six-time champion said something that reframed the entire project. “He said in his mind, if he were to look at how he sort of sees the NBA, like if there was a Trinity, it would be Jerry, him, and Kobe,” Barris recalled. “And when he said that, it pivoted everything for me. Because I saw immediately what he meant. He didn’t have to say another word.”

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Barris, a self-described Jordan fan who admitted he “fanned out” the moment the interview began, running downstairs to put on a pair of Jordans before facing him, said the quote crystallized everything he had been trying to articulate about West’s place in the game. What unified the three men, in his telling, was a shared mentality: “Leave it all out on the floor. Hated to lose, competitive beyond all belief. And at the same time, in life, that same focus is why they all were each able to sort of be successful.” It was a brotherhood of obsession, and it translated far beyond basketball.

That the trinity lands the way it does is inseparable from the real history between West and Kobe Bryant. West saw Bryant’s talent immediately when the Lakers worked out the 17-year-old, saying: “We just fell in love with him… from then on was like, I love this, how do we get this guy?” The bond that followed was less executive-and-player and more father-and-son, with West describing the relationship as one built on intimate conversations, late nights, and a candor few others ever received. When MJ placed West alongside Kobe as his chosen equals, he wasn’t drawing a stat line. He was recognizing something he had seen in both of them up close.

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From the Draft Room to the Gym: The Real Bond Behind Jordan’s Trinity

Ryan West, the late executive’s son, recalled being the one who picked up a teenage Kobe Bryant from a hotel after the Lakers drafted him in 1996. “He didn’t have a license,” Ryan said. “I was probably his first friend in Los Angeles.” That access deepened over the years into something West described in his own words as irreplaceable. “I have a special relationship with him,” West said of Bryant. “No one knows the intimate talks I had with him.”

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Getty Lakers legend Kobe Bryant (8), talking to Michael Jordan (23) during the 2003 NBA All-Star game, first met the Bulls superstar at age 13.(Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE via Getty Images)

When Kobe Bryant died in January 2020, the loss devastated West in a way few outside his family understood. Barris, in his research for the documentary, found that West considered it, next to the passing of his brother, one of the saddest moments of his life. “It still haunts him,” Barris said. “He didn’t believe it.” That grief runs quietly through the documentary, giving weight to every anecdote and archive clip that features the two together.

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Which is why Jordan’s trinity carries the gravity it does. Three names, three eras, one shared obsession, ice cold under pressure, unwilling to leave anything behind, unable to separate the competitor from the person. Barris said he set out wanting people to feel like they went on the journey he went on, hoping they’d “learn something about the sport and about the man they didn’t know before.” Jordan’s unaired words may be the clearest summary of what that journey uncovered. Jerry West: The Logo is now streaming on Prime Video.