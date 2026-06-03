“It’s Time to Go”: LeBron James Must Leave the Lakers if Austin Reaves Rumors Come True, Urges Ex-NBA Star

LeBron James may be facing a reality few expected to see in Los Angeles: the Lakers could be prioritizing their future over their biggest star. As speculation grows around Austin Reaves’ expanding role within the franchise, the uncertainty surrounding James’ future has only intensified. The four-time NBA champion enters the offseason without a contract in hand, and for the first time in years, questions are being asked about where he truly fits in the Lakers’ long-term plans.

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That growing tension sparked a strong reaction from former NBA guard Jeff Teague. When reports and rumors surrounding Reaves’ importance to the organization surfaced, Teague didn’t hesitate to weigh in. During a recent episode of the Club 520 podcast, the 12-year NBA veteran came across the report that immediately caught his attention, and his response was impossible to ignore.

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“Hold on, did I just read that the Lakers will prioritize Reaves over LeBron? It’s time to go, bro. N****s start putting Austin Reaves over you.”

The reaction wasn’t sparked by speculation alone. It stemmed from a blunt assessment of where the Lakers’ priorities currently stand. NBA insider Jovan Buha recently suggested that if Los Angeles is forced to choose between investing heavily in Austin Reaves’ future and committing another major short-term contract to James, the franchise’s decision may already be clear.

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Speaking on Buha’s Block, Buha argued that Reaves has become the organization’s more valuable long-term asset.

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“If it comes down to, would you rather pay Austin 40 million for the next five years or LeBron 40 million for one year, they’re going to prioritize the long-term contract here,” Buha said.

“Austin is more of a priority for the Lakers than LeBron is. That’s just a fact.”

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To understand why the cap math even creates that hypothetical tension, context matters. The Lakers project roughly $48 million in usable cap space for 2026-27, enough to make meaningful additions before using their Bird rights to re-sign both Reaves and James above the cap.

But the challenge is not simply the cap. According to Hoops Rumors, the Lakers are projected to face repeater luxury tax penalties in 2026-27 if they remain taxpayers, meaning every dollar spent above the threshold costs significantly more than face value.

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Committing a near-max, one-year deal to a 42-year-old James on top of a multi-year max for Reaves and Luka Doncic’s $49.8 million extension would push the organization deep into repeater tax territory.

At the heart of the debate is a simple question: should the Lakers prioritize the present or invest in the future?

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Austin Reaves’ rise has made that decision far more complicated. Fresh off his fifth season in Los Angeles, the guard holds a $14.8 million player option and is positioned to command a significant raise. After delivering a career-best campaign, averaging 23.4 points and 5.5 assists per game, Reaves solidified himself as Luka Doncic’s primary running mate and one of the franchise’s most valuable long-term pieces.

That breakout year has also increased his value around the league, with several teams expected to monitor his situation closely if contract discussions become complicated.

Buha believes that reality leaves the Lakers facing a difficult financial crossroads. As he explained, the organization may soon have to choose between committing roughly $40 million for one more season of LeBron James or investing a similar annual figure in Reaves over the next several years.

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This update left Jeff Teague stunned, as he viewed it as disrespectful to Akron Hammer and considered walking away from the franchise instead. Moreover, he drew a comparison with Michael Jordan’s final two seasons with the Wizards.

“Rip Hamilton wasn’t getting prioritized over Michael Jordan,” Teague said. “And Michael Jordan was 41. He was the owner. They said, Rip, you coming off the bench, guy. They told Jerry Stackhouse, ‘Get out of the mud. Mike’s back.’”

Teague considered that the Wizards treated MJ as the centerpiece despite his age. Notably, they finished both seasons with losing records. And Teague felt Bron deserved similar treatment.

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Moreover, a few weeks ago, senior analyst Brian Windhorst warned that LeBron might lose his contract if he doesn’t decide on his future by July 1. He also added that breaching the timeline would only fetch him a veteran minimum deal worth $3 million with a different franchise.

At the same time, Windy also stated that people around the superstar are waiting for the Lakers to reach out instead. With the Lakers already showing interest in Reaves, Bron has an immediate decision to make.

Should LeBron James stay with the Lakers?

If LeBron James decides to leave, then it wasn’t about the money. He has emerged as one of the highest-paid players in sports history, standing on a billionaire dollar empire.

So, how will his last chapter be?

On his podcast, he made it clear he isn’t ready to join a rebuilding team. Winning remains the priority. Returning to the Cavs will give the league a homecoming story. A full circle moment.

However, any other move will immediately fetch him the “ring chase” tag from the fans. Already, the majority of the fans have sided with the Lakers in prioritizing Reaves over Bron, considering the long-term impact.



This is not a debate about James’ greatness, but about organizational timeline math.

Reaves at 28 on a five-year deal is a bet on six years of prime production alongside Doncic. James at 41 on a one-year near-max is a bet on one more championship window — one that already closed in the second round this season.

The Lakers can plausibly afford both on paper. The harder question is whether paying both at near-maximum salaries leaves enough room around them to build a championship-caliber supporting cast or whether it simply creates a lavish but incomplete roster.

Speaking of his future with the Lakers in the same podcast, he added, “I’m a free agent, and I can control my own destiny about being here with this (Lakers) franchise for the foreseeable future or if it’s going somewhere else.”

Most of all, the league has arrived at one of the most important junctures after the Kobe Bryant era. James must decide whether to stick with the Lakers no matter the salary or look for another team. Or hang his boots?