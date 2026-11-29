Dominique Wilkins was one of the most popular NBA players out there. He was selected third overall by the Utah Jazz straight out of his college junior year. Naturally, his abilities and career overshadowed his brother’s.

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That’s the story of Wilkins’ brother, Gerald Wilkins, who also made it to the NBA. Gerald Wilkins played in the NBA for a staggering 13 seasons, only two years short of his brother’s 15-year career. Recently, he opened up about how it all started for him.

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“Everybody knows that I’m the younger brother of the most famous human highlight film, Dominique Wilkins, Hall of Famer himself,” Gerald Wilkins said, speaking of his brother fondly in a conversation with KnicksFanTV. “And it was all about my brother when I was growing up.”

Dominique Wilkins was drafted in 1982 as the 3rd overall pick. His brother, however, found his place in the league three years later, and the story is just as fascinating. He explained that his mother “never even knew” he could play basketball because they never saw him play in high school.

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In fact, when attending the draft in New York, his mother only accompanied him to sell antiques in Secaucus. One by one, everyone got drafted except for Gerald Wilkins, who had to wait almost too patiently.

“We get to the draft, everybody’s drafted. Patrick (Ewing), everybody gone. We get to the last player pick, and the Knicks take me at the 49th pick,” Wilkins said, explaining his glorious moment. “So my mother looks over to me and said, ‘Well, damn, I didn’t know you were that good.’ I said, Ma, ‘What are you doing?'” He joked.

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While Wilkins stated that he was selected 49th overall, he was in fact selected 47th overall in 1985. However, he was correct about it being the last pick of the second round. In 1985, the draft had seven rounds and 162 total picks.

Gerald was beyond happy to be selected by the New York Knicks, even if he was the last one picked. Afterwards, he would become an important contributor to the Knicks rotation as a shooting guard. He played with the team for seven seasons, and his best season was perhaps his second one in 1986-87.

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At the time, Gerald Wilkins averaged 19.1 points, his career’s highest average in a single season. He was also teammates with two-time Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Patrick Ewing, whom he mentioned earlier. In fact, he recalled being asked about the legendary player on the day of his drafting, to which he said: “Patrick Ewing don’t love me as much as I love him.”

Gerald certainly had a brilliant career, making an impact on the rosters of four teams over 13 seasons. On the other hand, his brother, Dominique Wilkins, had a huge impact on the league.

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The Hall of Famer was a nine-time NBA All-Star, along with being the NBA scoring champion in 1986 when he was playing with the Atlanta Hawks, the team he’d become most known for.

Dominique Wilkins also found his calling in dunk competitions. He was a two-time NBA slam dunk champion and happened to be one of the most consistent scoring forwards in the 80s. After all, he ended his career averaging 24.8 points per game overall, collecting 26,668 career points over 15 years.

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Gerald Wilkins may have grown up in the shadow of his older brother, but he eventually carved out an identity of his own in the NBA.

While Dominique became one of the league’s biggest stars, Gerald quietly built a 13-year career of his own, including seven seasons in New York. And perhaps his mother’s surprised reaction to his draft selection perfectly captures how unexpected his journey to the NBA was, even for his own family.