“It Was Going to Be a Crap Show”: Charles Barkley Confirms He Declined Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s MSG Wedding Invitation

This is going to be another one of those Chuck quirks that will annoy Ernie Johnson, right after cursing on air and the defamation of water. Apparently, Charles Barkley’s disdain for dressing up for formal events is so strong that he skipped the wedding of the decade! The star-studded nuptials of NFL superstar Travis Kelce and pop icon Taylor Swift completely took over New York City. But Sir Charles couldn’t be bothered to make the trip.

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During an offseason appearance on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Ricky Bottalico asked Chuck if he got invited to “the royal wedding at Madison Square Garden.” He responded, “I did.”

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Barkley officially confirmed that he was among the elite figures invited to the highly publicized event at Madison Square Garden over the July 4 weekend. The NBA legend has a close friendship with Jason Kelce, as a longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan, and regularly plays golf with the Kelce brothers. He said he met Taylor Swift once at the Super Bowl, but has often shown his Swiftie cred on air. It was no surprise that Travis invited his old golf buddy.

However, true to his unfiltered nature, Barkley flatly rejected the opportunity to attend, citing a strict personal boundary against massive public spectacles and a desire to preserve his peace.

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“I don’t go to weddings. That’s one. I don’t go to weddings or funerals. But I did get an invite, and I politely declined because I thought it was going to be a crap show. And like, I love Travis and Jason, and I’ve only met Taylor one time, but yeah, I did get an invite, but I said, ‘Hey, you know what? That’s just too much. I just want to hang out and play golf, and I don’t want to dress up and all that other stuff.'”

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Ricky Bottalico was like us, also flustered by Chuck’s policy, but he acknowledged the 63-year-old has a point. Despite his refusal to make the trip to New York, Barkley made sure to emphasize that there was no lingering animosity between him and the newlywed couple.

“But I appreciate the invitation,” Barkley added at the conclusion of the segment. “It was pretty special. A lot of respect.”

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Charles Barkley joins a prominent list of misses

Charles Barkley’s prediction of an overwhelming “crap show” wasn’t meant to be negative. The 76ers legend has harbored his own animosity with New York City for reasons other than Patrick Ewing sweeping Philadelphia in the 1989 playoffs. Both Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley have previously shared their feelings about the crowded, cramped conditions in NYC.

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Given the sheer scale of the wedding in the iconic arena that hosted the NBA Finals just a month ago, where Swift has performed several times, Barkley was right to worry about the logistical nightmare he doesn’t want to be part of.

On Friday night, July 3, 2026, as the Knicks were making blockbuster signings to fill the void left by Mitchell Robinson, the Madison Square Garden area was completely closed off to the public. Unlike the ‘frozen zone’ when President Donald Trump attended Game 3 of the Finals, this time the arena hosted an estimated 1,000 close friends and family members of the happy couple.

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But the names that weren’t there made headlines. Along with Chuck, James Taylor, Ryan Seacrest, Robert Pattinson, and Mark Hamill are among those to confirm they were invited but didn’t make it.

If Chuck made it, he’d have company in the who’s who of sportscasting. Including but not limited to his ‘man crush,’ Tom Brady, as well as Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Dean Blandino. ESPN’s Joe Buck, Rich Eisen, Pat McAfee and Stephen A. Smith have been invited, but their attendance hasn’t been confirmed.

Barkley spent his holiday weekend exactly where he preferred, far away from the cameras, preparing to best his record for the American Century Championship. And leaving a reminder for his close friends: if you’re getting married or dying, don’t invite him.