“It Was Laughable”: Lakers Icon Slams LeBron James for Dissing Michael Jordan’s Era

Eighty-two games. Same number. Completely different war. That is the debate shaking the NBA world. According to LeBron James, grinding through an 82-game season in the 2020s demands more than it ever did in the 80s and 90s. The speed is higher, and the space is wider. The travel is tougher, and the expectations are relentless. In his eyes, today’s marathon tests the body and mind in ways the old school era never faced. However, LA’s own Byron Scott sees it very differently. And he wasted no time firing back at the Akron Hammer.

So here we are. Same 82 games. Two eras. Two truths. And now, two Lakers legends are on opposite sides of the argument. Byron Scott claps back at LeBron, saying, “I don’t think he’s the greatest to ever play, but I’m a big LeBron fan. That was laughable to me. So you’re saying it’s easier to play in the 80s vs today? The game was so much more physical.”

Scott argues that scoring totals may look lower on paper, yet 80s and 90s were far from slow. He points out that 12-15 teams averaged over 100 points per game, proving that offenses thrived. Moreover, teams ran full 94 feet every possession. In contrast, he believes today’s game shrinks to 60 feet, driven by three-point shooting rather than end-to-end action.

To be honest, many voices around the NBA have often blamed Stephen Curry for ruining the game. The Warriors’ superstar redefined three-point shooting only to make his life easier in the league. But then, everyone took notes and shifted basketball’s defense-centric narrative to three-pointers and an offense-centric tale. And “As far as physicality, it’s not even close, so I just thought it was laughable coming from one of the greatest to ever play the game,” Byron Scott concluded.

Now, if we had to make a comparison between the NBA of the past and present, what would it be like?

Criteria 1980s–1990s NBA style 2000s NBA style Defense Hand‑check‑heavy, bigs clogging the paint, extremely aggressive contact. Less hand‑checking, more switches and help, but still big‑and‑bruising. Offense Isolation, post‑centric, many mid‑range jumpers, limited spacing. More spacing and motion, but still mid‑range/post‑heavy compared to 2010s. Speed 1980s fast‑paced; 1990s much slower, grind‑out half‑court. Slightly faster than the 1990s; more rhythm and PnR, but not full “pace‑and‑space” yet. Physicality Offense had to fight through constant contact; wrestling and post‑bumping were normal. Still physical, but rules and calls started to soften some of the hardest fouling.

This brings us to LeBron James’ sharp remarks about the Michael Jordan era that clearly didn’t sit well with the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

LeBron James takes a dig at the 80s-90s era of basketball

On the latest episode of the Mind The Game podcast, LeBron James sat alongside Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton to break down the controversial 65-game rule. He addressed the pressure it creates and the physical toll it demands. Moreover, the Lakers veteran reflected on how dramatically the NBA has evolved since the Michael Jordan era of the 1980s and 1990s.

“I want people to understand that playing 82 games in the 80s and 90s is not the same as playing 82 games in the 2020s. It’s just not,” Bron explained. “The way we play, the level of pace, the speed at which we are playing, that is a different game now. A lot of soft tissue injuries are happening now because of it.”

The NBA moves at breakneck speed today. This season, 29-30 teams, or 96.7%, average over 100 possessions per game. However, in 2015-16, only 13 teams reached that mark, about 43.3%, per BR. As a result, the rise in pace has reshaped the physical toll. LeBron James believes this shift has introduced new injury patterns across the league.

Imago Feb 26, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Still, durability defined earlier eras. Michael Jordan played all 82 games nine times. Moreover, he crossed 80 games in 11 seasons and fell below 75 only 3 times in a 15-year career. That consistency highlights elite conditioning and commitment.

Meanwhile, James also explained how injuries have evolved. Early in his career, high ankle sprains were the main fear because 4-5 players crowded the paint. Now, calf issues dominate. Furthermore, MVP contenders like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic remain in the race, yet stars such as Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, and others have battled injuries. Some risk missing the 65-game rule despite elite numbers.

Same 82 games, but two completely different battles for the soul of basketball. On one side, LeBron James sees speed, space, and soft tissue strain redefining greatness. On the other hand, Byron Scott stands firm on bruises, body blows, and pure physical survival. And somewhere in between, the ex-Lakers handed Bron a reality check.