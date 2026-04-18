“It Was Time”: Doc Rivers Hints at Retirement After Stepping Down as Bucks Head Coach

Sometimes even the greatest stories don’t get the Hollywood ending they deserve, but that doesn’t make the journey any less remarkable. Doc Rivers’ coaching journey – including one championship, over 1,100 wins, and a sideline presence that shaped franchises from Orlando to Boston – ended on a sour note with the Milwaukee Bucks this season. Early stumbles, roster questions, and unmet expectations around superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo marked a disappointing campaign.

But after stepping down as head coach last week, Rivers now responds to recurring questions concerning his retirement. When pushed to offer clarity on his mindset, Doc said he had a meeting with Bucks ownership before calling it quits. “Yeah, yeah, I mean, we met about, I want to say, seven weeks ago, and we (me and Milwaukee Bucks ownership) had a great meeting,” Rivers told Bill Simmons of The Ringer. The 64-year-old went on to reveal that they wanted him to continue as coach for a few more years.

ADVERTISEMENT

But he immediately replied, “I literally said, oh no, no, no..I told my coaches, like, I’m done. I love coaching, loved it. I had a lot of success at it. I had way more ups than downs, you know, but at the end of the day, I’ve given 40 years, 47 years or whatever, I don’t even know how old I am… just wanted a break. I want to get away. The grandkids and just life in general, man, like, but right now, I can tell you, Bill, I think it was time, so I’d be surprised if I coach another game. I’ll put it that way.”

Doc Rivers leaves the sidelines as one of the most popular figures to have coached in the NBA. Following his Hall of Fame nomination and a league-certified Top 15 All-Time head coach ranking, Rivers’ status as a legend is cemented. He leaves the sidelines as one of the winningest coaches in NBA history, with roughly 1,190-plus regular-season victories against about 860 losses over more than 2,000 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rivers has a winning percentage in the high .580s. He is Sixth in the all-time win list (1,194 wins) behind another living legend, Pat Riley (1,210 wins). One of those milestone wins came in 2021, when he fittingly crossed the 1,000-win mark with the 76ers in a 114–105 road victory over his hometown Chicago Bulls.

ADVERTISEMENT

That tenure in Milwaukee stands as a statistical outlier on his otherwise pristine resume: just 97 wins in 200 games for a winning percentage of .485.

The Bucks finished 32-50, 11th in the Eastern Conference, snapping a nine-consecutive-season playoff streak. It was only the second-worst record of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 13-year NBA career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doc was never really able to get the most out of the players in Wisconsin.

The season was derailed before it began when the Bucks waived nine-time All-Star Damian Lillard, who had torn his Achilles tendon during the 2025 playoffs against the Indiana Pacers and was expected to miss the entire season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rather than carry his $103 million contract, Milwaukee stretched it and used the cap space to sign center Myles Turner- a gamble that did not pay off. With Lillard recovering in Portland after re-signing with the Trail Blazers, the Bucks collapsed to the bottom half of the Eastern Conference and are now at serious risk of losing their franchise cornerstone, Giannis Antetokounmpo, this summer.

The two-time MVP is entering the final year of his contract, and a public dispute with the organization– which sparked an NBA investigation into whether the team improperly held him out of games- has fractured the relationship significantly. A trade this offseason is widely expected across the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

How does Doc Rivers fare in comparison to other legends?

But although the final chapter of his NBA odyssey is not the perfect ending he hoped for, Rivers’ distinguished resume is sure to make a few of his peers jealous. A former All-Star guard, Rivers entered the league with a twinkle in his eye as head coach of the Orlando Magic. He made a stunning arrival by winning the NBA COTY award after his debut season.

His crowning jewel remains guiding Paul Pierce-led Boston Celtics to the NBA championship in 2008. With 4x NBA All-Star Game coaching honours to his name as well, Rivers remains in rare air. But where does he stand when compared with legends like Gregg Popovich, Phil Jackson, and Pat Riley?

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters February 26, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Doc Rivers watches game action against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to the ‘gold standard’ of NBA coaches, Popovich reigns supreme. His standard of 1,390+ wins and sustained dominance keep him a class above Rivers. Jackson, on the other hand, has fewer wins than Rivers but boasts 11 championships. The same is true for GSW’s Steve Kerr, who has a mere 567 wins as head coach but has four championship rings.

However, the criticisms of his career also carry weight in this conversation. Rivers is the only coach ever to lose three separate series after leading 3–1. First with Tracy McGrady’s Magic against the Pistons in 2003, then with the Clippers in 2015 vs. the Houston Rockets, and again in the 2020 bubble vs. the Denver Nuggets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rivers has admitted his shortcomings are “part of his legacy” even as he pushes back on the fairness of that label. But in terms of sheer volume of winning, Doc is up there with the best. We hope the history books are kind to him, but his critics will get louder now that he’s out of the game.