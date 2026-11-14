“It’s a Cancer”: Carmelo Anthony Explains Coaches Losing Locker Room in Reaction to Doc Rivers-Giannis Antetokounmpo Drama

Doc Rivers may no longer be commanding a locker room, but if Carmelo Anthony is to be believed, he might not be in another one soon. The former Milwaukee Bucks coach’s comments on Giannis Antetokounmpo continue to create a storm even after he reportedly apologized. Not only are JJ Redick’s past comments on Rivers’ accountability coming to light, but now Melo is making an example of how not to lose a team’s trust through this incident.

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On a recent episode of his podcast, 7 PM in Brooklyn, Carmelo Anthony didn’t hold back when analyzing the delicate power balance between head coaches and their locker rooms. While he already questioned why Doc Rivers would diminish Giannis Antetokounmpo’s basketball IQ, Melo warned that there’s no coming back from such a toxic dynamic.

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“Nobody is successful in losing the locker room and coming back,” he said, and elaborated on how deep such internal friction can run.

“Because you know why? Because if you lose a locker room, it’s because of certain reasons. It’s because of ego. It’s because of vision. It’s because of no connection, right? It’s just, it’s whatever it is, there’s so many reasons that you could lose that locker room, right? You might not like the team and that comes off. You might not like some of the players and that comes off. That energy comes off, no matter if you try to hide it. So once you lose that, it’s gone. It’s gone forever.”

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Melo goes on to use some strong words about how bad that is, saying, “You got to nip that in the bud ASAP. ‘Cuz if you let that continue to grow and grow, man, it’s a cancer. It’s just going to go all the way up to the front office and spread out to everybody else, from the trainers to everybody. Right now everybody got to pick sides, and it’s everybody talking. It’s side conversations. You got the chef in the kitchen talking s—- either… Everybody got an opinion now. And once that s—- happened, man, it’s a toxic-like environment. And you have to get rid of it. You have to get rid of that cancer.”

Rivers’ appearance on Bill Simmons’ podcast, where he said Giannis was difficult to coach and “doesn’t necessarily have this super IQ at the same time,” led to a lot of questions about coach and superstar compatibility from their shared tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks. Rivers stepped down as coach at the end of the 2025-26 season while Antetokounmpo took a trade to the Miami Heat after much offseason chatter about locker room dynamics.

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Fans even support Melo’s claim, bringing a specific incident from last season. In a viral moment, Giannis took over a huddle, scrapped Rivers’ play and drew up a game-winning play that his teammates executed to perfection.

While there’s no indication that Rivers would be coaching again, a lot has been said about his accountability in locker rooms, specifically bringing back JJ Redick’s old rant on it. Melo also brought up a stark reminder of a head coach’s accountability and rebuilding trust with the team.

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“The only way I think you can get it back is if you honest. ‘You know what, guys? Listen, team meeting. Listen. I know I’ve been f—-ing up as a coach. I’mma hold myself accountable…. I know I’ve been locked in. I’ve been trying to figure this out. Like, bear with me.’ Like, just be honest upfront. Somebody in that locker room going to kick it off. ‘No, coach we got it. We understand that we like…’ and then from there now we can start to build that trust up with one another. But I don’t think after a coach loses the locker room, coaches like, ‘F—- it. I’m not trying to get this locker room back.’ But also, coaches are naive about losing the locker room. And that’s what makes it worse.”

While Melo calls this behavior cancer, he was predictably incensed by Rivers’ comments on Giannis.

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“Keep that s–t in the locker room, man,” Anthony said. “Because once it gets out on the podcast or whatever, Giannis hears it and then now it’s going back and forth, and then now you have to come back and clean it up. It’s easier to hold a player accountable than it is for a player to hold a coach accountable. It’s very difficult for that. Doc got to be held accountable for any part that he played in that with Giannis.”

That’s exactly what happened. Giannis heard of Rivers’ comments and said, “I’m speechless.”

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“You gotta go ask him why he thought that; that’s on him,” he told reporters. “That’s not on me. I gotta focus on my team and what I gotta do, and how can I be better and how can I help the team.”

Rivers had to ‘clean it up,’ as Melo put it. He reportedly apologized to Antetokounmpo via text and told ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, “I was saying he was one of the most interesting guys. He makes unbelievable passes, but then at times, because of his force he plays at, it gets in the way of his feel. It was more of a compliment. I hate this and feel bad about it. I apologize for the distraction. I’m not trying to be one.”

By then, the damage was already done. Players and analysts continue to call Rivers out. Carmelo Anthony’s commentary on 7PM in Brooklyn captured the essence of this fallout, highlighting that it’s going to be difficult for Doc Rivers to overcome this after airing out dirty locker room laundry.