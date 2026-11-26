So that beef between Draymond Green and Eddie A. Johnson is still going strong. Now that Johnson has escalated to a hypothetical 1-on-1 challenge, Gilbert Arenas had to weigh in. Previously, the Gil’s Arena crew had taken exception to Draymond dismissing Eddie and, consequently, ringless legends as “losers.” But now Arenas has switched sides, dismissing Johnson’s claim that Green could not have guarded him during his prime.

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After Josiah Johnson brought up Eddie’s comments from the most recent episode of the Edification with Eddie Johnson podcast, where the former Phoenix Suns forward boasted that he would “bust up” the 2017 DPOY, Arenas dismantled the argument by pointing to the evolution of basketball skill sets.

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Arenas argued that Johnson’s one-dribble pull-up game from the ‘80s and ‘90s would not translate against a defender with Green’s switchability, length, and modern defensive instincts. When Danny Green suggested that defenders from Johnson’s era had the advantage of physical hand-checking, Arenas flatly rejected the premise.

“No, it wasn’t,” Arenas said when Danny Green asked if defense was more physical back then. “These n——- couldn’t shoot. That’s why it looked [like that], because they were all running into each other in the lane and stuff. It’s an illusion. Listen, it’s an illusion.“

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Arenas then broke down Johnson’s actual offensive profile, comparing his perimeter shooting style to Klay Thompson while pointing out that Johnson lacked the elite handle or vertical explosiveness required to separate from a defender like Draymond Green off the dribble.

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“Okay, I’m going to just be honest. This is not a realistic thing. And the problem that Eddie Johnson will have is the skill level then,” Arenas explained. “It’s not like you were a dribbler. So people at your position, how you played the game, that’s just pure shooting. It’s not like you had a 40-inch vertical where you were jumping over people. So you were a silky… like, you were like a Klay Thompson style.”

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After Nick Young and Danny Green noted that players of that era relied heavily on one-dribble pull-ups, Arenas emphasized that hypothetical era comparisons cannot grant older scorers modern ball-handling creativity they never possessed.

“You can shoot the s—- out of the ball… Yeah, one dribble… So I can’t fast-forward your skill and give you stuff you didn’t have. That’s the thing. I can’t give… So with either style you play, your creativity, ball handling. I can’t give you what you didn’t have in the sense of that,” Arenas said.

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Arenas also challenged the common myth that hand-checking stopped downhill scorers, noting that guards like Isiah Thomas, Tim Hardaway, and Kevin Johnson still attacked freely while defenders could only guide ball-handlers setting up half-court sets.

Acknowledging that even he used to struggle to guard modern explosive guards like Derrick Rose or shifty ball-handlers in today’s spacing, Arenas delivered a clear verdict on the hypothetical matchup between Eddie A. Johnson and Draymond Green.

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“So yes, I’m sorry, but yes, he can guard you,” Arenas concluded, before Nick Young added, “and hard foul,” and Arenas agreed, “Yeah, Draymond Green could guard you.”

Arenas’ blunt breakdown landed right in the middle of a multi-day, multi-platform, escalating war of words between Johnson and Green. That larger back-and-forth shows how a debate over Hall of Fame credentials spiraled into an era-versus-era argument.

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The dispute began earlier in the week after Johnson questioned Green’s Hall of Fame resume and argued that the Warriors forward benefited from playing alongside Stephen Curry rather than carrying an offense as a primary scorer. Johnson recently doubled down on his podcast, insisting that modern touch-foul rules would leave Green helpless against his quick release.

“I know you’re a great defender, man. I know,” Johnson said on his show. “But I would bust you up. That’s my belief. And I bust up a lot of great defenders. A lot of them, go ask. Ask Scottie [Pippen] was I a nightmare to guard. Now, Scottie would lock my butt up a lot ’cause he could put them big hands on me. He could just put him on my hip ’cause he could hand check. Dennis Rodman. But I had my good games against them, dude. They knew when I showed up that they were gonna have to work. I don’t think you could have guarded me. You know why? Because you couldn’t touch me. They could. You can’t. It’s a foul. And if you couldn’t touch me, dude, this release is quick. Go ask Dell Curry. Me and Dell Curry have the two quickest releases ever. I don’t think you would stop me. That’s just my opinion.”

Green refused to let the criticism and the mention of Steph’s dad go unanswered on the November 26 episode of The Draymond Green Show. Firing back at Johnson’s scoring-centric view of greatness, Green sarcastically invoked NFL stars, Ray Lewis and Trent Williams.

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“Eddie Johnson wanted to make it about scoring points… with that being said, Ray Lewis is not a Hall of Famer because he didn’t score a ton of touchdowns. Big Trent Williams is not a Hall of Famer because he ain’t running the ball into the end zone.”

He’d go on to pull out receipts from October 12, 2017, when, in an interview, Johnson told Green he was the point guard of the Warriors.

“You said this about me… so I wanna know how I go from point guard of arguably the greatest team ever assembled, to at 36, I’ve always needed someone to make me…”

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He’s also subtly taking credit for a spike in Johnson’s popularity in search results for the first time in two decades. With Arenas siding firmly with Green’s defensive versatility, the feud has turned into another generational war in NBA discourse.