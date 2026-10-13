“It’s Business”: Carmelo Anthony Supports Knicks’ Controversial Stance on Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart Contract Decisions

New York has a championship to defend, but a controversial front-office decision has added a new twist to their offseason. Contract talks with Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, Miles McBride, and Tyler Kolek have been postponed, leaving all four players waiting for clarity on their futures. However, franchise icon Carmelo Anthony, drawing on his own experience, believes the Knicks have good reason to put business on hold.

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“I think it’s happier times, I just think things just move so fast now that you get a chance to celebrate the championship, then it’s business as usual, right? Business has got to go on,” Anthony said. “I think it was big for them to stop the conversations, and just, we’ll get to that. We’ll get to that at the end of the season.”

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“But whatever’s going to happen is going to happen. But right now, let the be all, be the be all, which is basketball. Let’s go defend this championship. And I think both parties understand.”

The Knicks announced Friday that they would pause extension talks with eligible players until later in the 2026-27 season. Karl-Anthony Towns is among the four affected, along with Josh Hart, Miles McBride, and Tyler Kolek. Carmelo Anthony’s support for the Knicks’ decision may also stem from his own experience with contract negotiations.

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When he re-signed with New York in 2014, he agreed to a five-year, $124 million deal, roughly $5 million below the reported $129 million maximum. He also accepted a smaller salary increase in the second year to give then-president Phil Jackson more flexibility to pursue free agents in 2015. In return, Melo secured a rare no-trade clause, giving him greater control over his future.

But not every negotiation worked in his favor.

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Anthony encountered a different situation during his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was owed nearly $28 million for the final year of his contract, but he wanted to stay alongside Russell Westbrook and Paul George. In a later account of the negotiations, Melo revealed that he offered to restructure his salary. Even suggesting a four-year deal worth $28 million, or about $7 million annually, to help the Thunder retain their core. However, the proposal never led to a new agreement.

Oklahoma City faced difficult roster and financial decisions, while Carmelo Anthony was also reluctant to accept a permanent bench role after adjusting his game during his first season with the team. The two sides ultimately went in different directions. The Thunder traded him in a three-team deal, and his contract was subsequently bought out.

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So the contract negotiations can turn ugly. That’s why the Knicks legend stated that players should focus on hooping. But it’s not that simple.

Towns has a $61 million player option for 2027-28, while his extension window remains open through June 30, 2027. He could qualify for a four-year deal worth as much as $276 million, but reported discussions have centered on a figure closer to $200 million. The gap helps explain his frustration with the Knicks’ decision.

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“It was news to me. Very disappointed, to say the least. Let’s state the obvious. It’s business, but there is business on the court for us to handle,” Towns said.

Hart has taken a more relaxed approach to the uncertainty surrounding his future. is set to earn $21 million this season, and the Knicks hold a team option worth approximately $22.4 million for 2027-28. The 31-year-old believes both sides will eventually find a way forward.

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“I don’t know. I mean, everything’s going to work out. So I mean, I’m not really too stressed over it to put too much into it. Obviously we have high expectations. So it is good we’re able to just focus on the season and keep it moving,” Hart said.

As the Knicks’ captain, Jalen Brunson also expects the contract uncertainty to remain separate from the team’s on-court responsibilities. JB expressed confidence in Hart and the rest of the roster. The Knicks cannot afford internal distractions to derail their pursuit of another title.

“By doing just that (focusing on basketball),” Brunson said to the media. “He’s (Josh Hart) going to be a professional. Not just him, everybody. Everyone’s going to be professional and continue to do their jobs. I mean, no matter what the situation is, things are going to happen.”

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While the players would have wanted the negotiation to be over with, KAT and Josh Hart are clearly not letting a stalled contract situation become a distraction. And that was a message that even Knicks icon Carmelo Anthony endorsed.