“It’s Devastating”: Shaquille O’Neal Sends Prayers After Close Friend’s Tragic Loss

In an unfortunate turn of events, famous rapper Lil Jon announced the death of his son, Nathan Smith, after the Georgia police recovered his body from a pond last Friday. Following the incident, Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal also paid his condolences to his friend Lil Jon on the tragic loss of his son, who was reportedly only 27 years old.

“I talked to him yesterday,” Shaq responded to a reporter’s question at a public event. “My condolences goes out to him and his family. The tragic uh I don’t know how it feels but you know I’m sure it’s I know it’s devastating for him. Uh, so you know, like I said, my condolences go out to him and his family.”

According to a police report, Smith left home on foot without his phone on February 3, and they claim that he could have been disoriented and may have required assistance. On February 3, the Georgia police issued a missing persons report for Smith, who goes by the stage name of DJ Young Slade.

Eventually, the Milton Police Department issued a statement that after expanding their network to search for Smith, the Cherokee County Fire Department found the body in the water near Smith’s home at 11:53 a.m. on Feb. 6.

It was truly a heartbreaking moment for Shaq as he shares a close bond with rapper Lil Jon. The duo collaborated with Los Angeles DJ and Music Producer NGHTMRE for a song named ‘Bang’ way back in 2019. Over the years, their friendship has only grown stronger, so it’s a personal moment for Shaq too. Shaq is someone who shared a great relationship with his father, and therefore, this loss affects him deeply.

Shaquille O’Neal revealed he was scared to ask for $200 Jordans from his father

Shaquille O’Neal is a Hall of Famer and an absolute legend of the sport. Once known for his athleticism as a big center, Shaq has now turned into one of the best NBA analysts. However, he had humble beginnings, which is why he focuses a lot on charity and giving back to the community.

Recently, he appeared on an episode of the expediTIously, where he told rapper T.I. about how much he values money as he grew up with that philosophy. “I’m probably the only superstar who never wore Jordans,” Shaq stated. “One, I couldn’t afford them, like when I was coming up in high school. And two, I would never ask my father for no $200 to go buy some shoes.”

Interestingly, Shaq had his own shoe line early on in his career with Reebok. But he shared the story of a woman yelling at him for his shoes being too expensive. That’s when he decided to start his own show brand with the focus on making shoes that normal people could afford without taking a major hit on the quality.

Imago Shaquille O’Neal and Shareef O’Neal

A few years ago, life came a full circle for Shaq as he became the president of Reebok Basketball, a global brand that has struggled for relevance against it’s competitors. He continues to maintain his own company, and he recently revealed that it will be taken over by his son Shareef. “My son will be taking over,” he said of the Shaq brand, and then brought his son Shareef out. “He’s taking over the designs, he’s gonna be taking over all that.”

While Shaquille O’Neal’s name continues to hold a massive value in the Shaq brand, Shareef is only 26 years old and is more aligned with this generation’s demands in shoes. So it will be fascinating to see how he manages the Shaq brand, which continues to manufacture shoes, maintaining Shaq’s legacy.