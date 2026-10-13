“It’s Getting Wild”: Jalen Rose’s Feud With Stephen A. Smith Raises Questions Over Who Replaces Charles Barkley on ‘Inside the NBA’

Jalen Rose is being discussed as a possible successor to Charles Barkley on Inside the NBA. But his public exchange with Stephen A. Smith has added an awkward complication. Chuck has endorsed Rose for the role, although the network has not named a replacement. That leaves an unusual question around one of sports television’s biggest jobs:

ADVERTISEMENT

Could a media feud become part of the conversation about who succeeds Barkley?

ADVERTISEMENT

On the Marcellus Wiley Show LIVE, Wiley reacted to Rose’s recent posts about Smith, and the speculation pulled into the exchange:

“I’m wondering, like, why is Jalen letting Stephen A. Smith know he got a problem with him. When I know that Jalen Rose is, like, the lead candidate on Inside the NBA right now to replace Charles Barkley. Even Barkley said he wanted to do it, said, I want Jalen Rose. Y’all listening to me? It’s getting wild out here, huh? It’s getting wild out in these streets.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Wiley’s point follows a significant endorsement from Barkley.

Asked about his preferred successor, the NBA legend recently said, “Jalen Rose to me would be the perfect guy because he’s done the most with us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rose has filled in on Inside the NBA at times and knows the chemistry between Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal. Rose spent 16 years at ESPN before his 2023 layoff, and has continued appearing on the show as a guest. Still, Barkley’s preference is not a hiring announcement from ESPN.

Inside the NBA moved to ESPN and ABC for the 2025-26 season under a partnership in which TNT Sports continues to produce the show. Barkley has said the 2026-27 season would be his last if longtime host Ernie Johnson also retires. This leaves the eventual lineup uncertain.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it has not stopped speculation about who could step into Barkley’s chair.

With Ernie and Chuck hinting at stepping away after the 2026-27 season, it’s better to replace them with someone who knows the show’s basic spirit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest flare-up began when Rose responded to Stephen A. Smith’s apology to Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor over inaccurate comments about their divorce settlement. It was the second apology in a short span after he mocked NFL star Lane Johnson’s mental health-related retirement.

Rose took to X, “Been doing a lot of tap dancing, I mean apologizing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A fan then suggested Rose’s issue with Stephen A. Smith involve Molly Qerim, Rose’s ex-wife and Smith’s former First Take co-host. Rose responded: “If you think he could sm— any women of mine, I wanna sell you some swamp land in Detroit,” via X.

Reading this on his stream, Willey had one comment: “Is this a mock account? No, it’s the real Jalen. It’s my dog. He follows me. I follow him. Oh, Jesus. That’s what we doing? Jeez.”

Rose followed it up with another comment: “Y’all low vibration ninjas be groupies. He would throw a parade if she ever dreamed about getting with him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The exchange does not establish anything about Qerim and Smith. Back in October last year, Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo said that Qerim probably left because she felt she could be demoted when her contract ended at the end of 2025.

And Rose was rejecting the fan’s comment, which has no confirmed evidence behind the rumor. But the personal tone was enough for Wiley to question why Rose was making the conflict so public while his name is being floated for a high-profile studio role.

Moreover, Rose has not been confirmed as Barkey’s replacement. But he is openly part of the conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside the NBA’s appeal rests on the chemistry of the panel as much as individual basketball knowledge. Rose would be joining a format whose jokes, arguments, and timing have developed over decades. A public dispute with Stephen A. Smith alone cannot tell executives whether he fits full-time.

For now, Barkley has named his preference, not his successor.

Willey’s comments have attached Rose’s public feud to that decision, raising a question rather than resolving it: will the network see Rose’s willingness to speak bluntly as a strength, or decide the noise around him is an unnecessary complication?