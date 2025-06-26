“It’s K—— Me”: Dwight Howard Demands Justice After Tragic Accident Claims Pet’s Life

In the past few months, it has been all positive for Dwight Howard. His participation in the DWTS, sorting out beef with Shaquille O’Neal, getting married to Amy Luciani, and even earning a well-deserved nod for the Hall of Fame. But it seems the worst news has struck the former champion/pet parent due to an unexpected loss. Because of which he has taken a vow to find the culprit and bring justice for Sunday!

“From the moment I got you, Sunday, you were more than just my dog… You were my peace. My protector. You were joy. You were warmth.” Howard shared an emotional carousel post of his dog being ever-present in his life. From Sunday, hoping on his bed to sleep, to being on the practice court or even sitting when the 3x DPOY was working out. This bad news was broken to the former champion last week, before his appearance for the Fanatics Fest 2025, which was in New York.

“You were my girl. And your life was cut short too soon. You helped me Smile through all the Storms I’ve been through but what do now that my Sunday Sunshine is gone 😢 I was having a great time in New York this past week until I got the news that my Sunday got loose and was hit by a car that kept going. 💔.” As per DH12, Sunday met with an accident as she was hit by a car when she got loose. But Dwight Howard is not going to stop and will surely catch the culprit.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I’ve been trying to hold this in… I really have but it’s k—– me inside to get answers! I need answers and I won’t stop searching until I find out what happen to my beautiful Sunday 😢😢😢.”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwight Howard (@dwighthoward) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For this, he urged his 3.7 million Instagram followers to help him out. “Rest in love, Sunday. You’ll always be my baby. I’ll carry your heart with mine forever. 🕊️💔 Please if anyone has any information regarding a Belgian Malinois that was hit by a car on June 18th,2025 in Suwanee Georgia please let me know 🙏🏾.”

Dwight Howard became a pet parent just a few months ago

In December, the Howard household had another addition, that too a Belgian Malinois. The name of the youngest addition is Angel. The former Lakers star even curated an Instagram page, “The Dawgs of DNA.” It’s run by him and his wife, Amy Luciani, and they share 3 Belgian Malinois & a Golden Doodle as per the page’s bio. This is obviously before the passing of Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dwight Howard captioned his post with Angel, “My DaD and I.” His love for Belgian Malinois is not recent, in fact there is a personal connection linked to a tragic loss. Back in 2020, he owned a Malinois named Diablo while coping with the tragic loss of Melissa Rios, David’s mother. “I’ve really just been trying to keep myself busy,” Dwight said in an interview with the LA Times.

Further, during the interview, Dwight Howard even compared Diablo’s personality to his young son’s, highlighting their shared energy and spirit. Similarly, even Sunday had a huge impact on the former champion’s career. Which is why he has urged the help from the community of Georgia to come forward with any information about his loss.