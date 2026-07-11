“It’s Like He’s Trying to Cheat”: Charles Barkley Says LeBron James Should Join No Team Other Than the Cavaliers

Stephen Curry and Jaylen Brown have made their pitches to free agent LeBron James to join their respective teams. Apart from joining the Warriors and the 76ers, even the Heat Big 3 remains in consideration. But Charles Barkley has once again shared why the 22x All-Star should only return to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

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“Well, I think the only rightful farewell tour would be with the Cleveland Cavaliers,” Barkley said on ESPN. “Hey, listen, if LeBron goes to Golden State or Philadelphia, it’s like he’s trying to cheat his way to a championship. He has no affiliation with either one of those teams and should go back to Cleveland and finish his career there.

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“He is arguably the second greatest basketball player I’ve ever seen in my life. He’s amazing. But to chase championships in Golden State or Philly, I don’t think that would be a fitting end to his career. Going back to Cleveland, where he was born and lived and had an impact on basketball, that would be the perfect way, in my opinion, to end his career.”

Currently, Barkley is at the American Century Championship in South Lake Tahoe. Yesterday, he even spoke on ‘Dubs Talk” and again suggested that ring chasing shouldn’t be a priority for LeBron James.

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“There’s the biggest criticism of LeBron James always being that he packs his team, which because he’s always packed his team, because he chasing this imaginary Michael Jordan ghost. which he needs to let go. If he goes to Philly, they people gonna say he’s ring chasing to catch Michael. If he goes to Golden State, they’re gonna say he’s ring chasing.”

Apart from the reunion story, Barkley felt that LeBron James would be the right fit for the Cavs, as they are lacking leadership. Chuck even said if Bron returns to Cleveland, they will be his favorite to win the East.

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“It’ll be a fitting way for him to finish his career, in my opinion,” concluded the NBA Hall of Famer.

The 76ers and the Warriors are among the teams that are actively recruiting LeBron James. Philly already has the Brown-Maxey-and-Embiid trio, but adding Bron to the mix would push them even higher. Recently, JB even asked IShowSpeed to send James a message to come to Philly. Similarly, the Warriors are bidding for a Big-4 move alongside Anthony Davis.

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Stephen Curry has also pitched in, but Charles Barkley wants Bron to only return to the Cavs. Even the Cavaliers are leaving no stone unturned and, according to the Daily Mail, have asked the Kelce brothers “to do some finessing and courting of LeBron”.

No doubt, LeBron James’ addition would elevate any team, but a storybook ending can only be achieved in Cleveland.