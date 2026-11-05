“It’s Mind-Blowing How Somebody Lost a Job to That”: Kobe Bryant’s Ex-Teammate Delivers Brutal Verdict on Bronny James’ Spot With Lakers

The scrutiny surrounding Bronny James’ spot on the Los Angeles Lakers’ roster has reached a boiling point eight games into the 2026–27 NBA season. Despite the Lakers starting strong with a 6–2 record, the third-year guard remains firmly at the end of head coach JJ Redick’s bench, sparking renewed debate about nepotism in the NBA hierarchy once again. The latest sharp criticism came from former No. 1 overall pick Kwame Brown.

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The infamous draft bust unleashed a scathing review of Bronny and LeBron James on his YouTube channel after Bronny’s recent performances. Brown, who played alongside Kobe Bryant for the Lakers from 2005 to 2008, questioned the league’s standards and expressed outrage over how an NBA roster spot is being utilized for LeBron James’ son.

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“This is the National Basketball Association. This isn’t ain’t for the little boys and wimps,” Brown stated bluntly on his channel. “This is professional, and what I saw, I just don’t get it. It’s mind-blowing how somebody lost a job to that. Some kid that worked their butt off, that really feels like they could have made the NBA, they lost their job to that. And the only reason why everybody is okay with it is because of his father. This is a shame, what we’re actually seeing. Call it hate, call it whatever you want. To me it’s a shame.”

When the Lakers played against the Raptors on Sunday, the 22-year-old guard was part of a struggling reserve unit during garbage time. When they nearly blew a 15-point lead, Redick was forced to switch back to his starters, who carried them to a 131-125 win. Bronny finished with zero points, one turnover, and a minus-11 in roughly two minutes.

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In the next game against the Miami Heat, Bronny’s lone two points came off a single shot he made during the approximately one minute he was on the floor. After that sight, Brown pulled no punches in his continued criticism of the situation.

“Are we serious right now?” Brown asked. “Tell me this is a joke… LeBron, come on, dog. Bronny didn’t have to go through this. I do not understand why this kid is playing NBA basketball. The amount of mental stuff that this kid is going through and have to deal with, it was the worst 90 seconds of basketball I ever seen in my life.”

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Brown’s passionate rant amplifies a sentiment that is increasingly gaining traction among beat writers and league analysts. Through eight games, James has logged just 11 total minutes across four appearances, scoring four points while recording minimal impact. After averaging 2.3 points as a rookie and 2.9 points in his second year, Bronny’s lack of offensive rhythm has left him buried behind depth options.

Lakers insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic highlighted on his podcast that the Lakers may be forced to make a roster move soon to maximize their championship window during Luka Doncic’s dominant start to the season.

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With the team still having one of the lowest defensive ratings and bench scoring in the NBA, spending a guaranteed spot on a non-rotation player is becoming harder to justify.

“I would agree that if the Lakers don’t make a move and don’t try to improve this roster, it would be… a giant mistake,” Buha noted. “Having Luka in his prime… you just got to go for it.”

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Buha singled out Kevon Looney, Jaden Hardy, and Bronny James as potential candidates to clear room, adding, “Hardy or Bronny. And then I think they’re gonna try to flip Hardy. So Bronny is the one who’s only making a couple million that they could potentially waive.”

While most fans point out the irony of Michael Jordan’s draft bust, Kwame Brown, talking about Bronny taking jobs, other analysts like CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn have suggested that another team that doesn’t mind the ‘James brand’ might take a flyer on Bronny via trade.

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For Bronny James, who is under contract for $2.3 million this season with a team option for 2027–28, the path back into the rotation requires rebuilding JJ Redick’s trust on defense and executing basic role-player responsibilities.

But as veterans like Kwame Brown continue to call out the optics of his roster spot, the pressure on Los Angeles front office executives to make a tough decision is only mounting.