“It’s Sad”: Stephen A. Smith Reacts to Iman Shumpert’s $25M Divorce Fallout That Left Him Homeless

A divorce that had already been finalized in 2024 somehow keeps finding its way back into the conversation.

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“After our divorce was finalized, I had to give up a huge part of what I worked so hard for. She received over $25 million in cash and assets, including $10 million in cash, four houses worth around $10 million, a Maybach, a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, and even a tour bus,” Imam Shumpert said on his divorce with Teyana Taylor during an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast in August this year. He added that he still pays $8,000 a month in child support, while covering his children’s school and medical expenses.

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That debate has now drawn Stephen A. Smith as well, with the ESPN analyst reacting to Shumpert’s account of what the divorce cost him.

“Before I say that, his ex-wife is whom (Teyana Taylor),” Smith said on The Culture Table podcast. “Number two, let me say this she did a marvelous job. She’s a wonderful actress and a great talent, and she’s always been nice to me. So I have nothing to say to her, but I love my brother, Iman Shumpert, who now works with ESPN. Who has always been a good brother to me and so many of the other fellas that I know. And it’s sad to hear that he went through that.”

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“Marriage definitely failed him. I do not blame Iman Shumpert for never again in life say ‘I do.’ That is devastating. Here is why. I don’t know what happened; I don’t know why they broke up. But that is not only your husband. That is the father of your kids. I have no problem if stuff was split down the middle. But to make out like a bandit to that extreme, you get $25 million, and he gets $2 million? You got the Maybachs, the Sprinter, and the homes, and he gets no home? It’s like the system failed.”

Taylor, however, has disputed the way those figures have been presented online. In a 2025 court filing, she argued that there was never a private “settlement” between the two.

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Taylor said the court ultimately awarded her four of the seven properties she and Shumpert owned. According to her filing, she had purchased two of those properties on her own. Shumpert, meanwhile, retained a Miami condo that Taylor said he had previously given to her. She also maintained that “Both parties put work, time and money into the remaining four properties that were divided by the Court.”

She added that every single car she walked away with had been paid for out of her pocket, including the Maybach, after Shumpert had crashed her Rolls Royce without any replacement following.

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The two married in 2016 and share two daughters, Junie and Rue. Their relationship appeared closely knit for years, both personally and professionally. Taylor would call Shumpert her “best friend”.

By 2023, however, things had changed. Taylor confirmed that they had separated after seven years of marriage. She pushed back hard against cheating rumors surrounding the breakup, writing online that “infidelity” was not the reason for their departure. She also insisted that the two remained a family and had been able to co-parent.

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“We just keep y’all a—- out the group chat,” Taylor wrote at the time.

During the divorce proceedings, though, Taylor made several serious allegations about Iman Shumpert in court filings. She accused him of cruel treatment. She also raised allegations involving infidelity and an incident involving her Rolls-Royce. Those were Taylor’s allegations, not findings of fact against the former NBA star.

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Iman Shumpert later became involved in another dispute after details of the sealed divorce case began circulating online. Taylor accused him of leaking information about their divorce, while Shumpert denied doing so. His attorney maintained that he had followed the court’s instructions and had no reason to release confidential documents. The dispute eventually came back before a Georgia judge.

Taylor was later found in contempt for violating the confidentiality terms of the divorce judgment and was ordered to pay $70,000 toward Shumpert’s legal fees. The court also found that Taylor had failed to present sufficient evidence that Shumpert leaked the divorce information to the press.

Taylor then said she had sent the money quickly because she wanted the dispute to finally end, describing it as the “best lil’ coin” she had spent.

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Taylor also addressed the situation publicly and pushed back against the idea that she was trying to send Shumpert to jail. “I’m still not trying to send Iman to jail,” she said. Meanwhile, Shumpert later asked the court to hold Taylor in criminal contempt and sentence her to 20 days behind bars.

There are competing accounts. There are sealed court records. Then there are allegations from both sides.