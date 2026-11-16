“It’s Tricky”: Derek Fisher Offers Lakers Key Fix After Frustrated Luka Doncic Grabs Coaching Board Vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers have established themselves as one of the league’s strongest defensive teams through the first three quarters of each game this season. However, their performances in Q4 tell a completely different story. Their latest fourth-quarter collapse against the Phoenix Suns exposed the problem once again. Luka Doncic became so frustrated that he grabbed the coaching staff’s whiteboard to get his message across.

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The Purple and Gold franchise appeared to have the game under control after producing a dominant third quarter and opening up a 31-point advantage. However, Phoenix refused to go away, cutting the deficit to just five points and turning what seemed like a comfortable victory into a tense finish. That’s why the fourth-quarter struggles raised fresh concerns. Franchise legend Derek Fisher believes the team needs to find a better balance when protecting big leads.

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“It’s challenging, I think, more now, I think, in the league than even it used to be,” Fisher said on Access Sportsnet. “The way the defenses on the opposing team can become more physical, more disruptive, and they’re playing with an urgency to try to fight back in the game. And what typically happens is the team with the lead, like the Lakers tonight, start to play to protect the lead, as opposed to still playing in a way that got you the lead.

“And it’s tricky, because some of those early corner threes in transition, you may not want to shoot those when you’re already up by 25. But that’s actually the best shot that you’re going to get, which is why you got the lead in the first place, by taking some of those early open threes. And so they just have to kind of figure out.”

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The former Lakers guard also suggested that the coaching staff could consider changing its approach to starting the fourth quarter. One possible adjustment would be to experiment with the lineup and keep Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves on the floor together to begin the final period. AR was unavailable against Phoenix because of an injury, leaving his Slovenian teammate to take responsibility during the comeback.

Luka Doncic was sensational for most of the night, scoring 20 points in the opening quarter before finishing with 43 points and nine assists. He also extended his remarkable streak of consecutive 30-point performances as a Laker. However, his frustration became evident when the Suns began cutting into the lead.

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Phoenix’s second unit delivered 78 points, providing the energy needed to make the contest competitive again. Devin Booker finished with 17 points but did not return for the fourth quarter. That did little to slow down the Suns, who outscored Los Angeles 43-27 in the final period. Collin Gillespie was particularly influential, scoring 12 of his season-high 26 points in the fourth quarter to fuel the comeback.

With 6:48 remaining, Luka Doncic was forced to return to the floor. During one of the timeouts, the Lakers superstar even took the coaching staff’s whiteboard to communicate his frustrations and make his point clear. When asked about the incident afterwards, the Slovenian kept the details within the team.

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“That will stay in the team. They know what I was communicating.”

Luka Doncic also made it clear that he expected his teammates to handle the situation without needing him to rescue the game in the final minutes.

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“It’s good. It just talks a lot about team,” said Luka Doncic. “But I wasn’t planning on playing 4th quarter. We got to get better at that. I know we won 8 in a row, but we got to get better at that. Once we get up, we got to stay there, and we got to work on that.”

Despite the challenge from the Suns, the Lakers extended their eight-game winning streak. And the 12-2 overall record demonstrates how effective the team has been this season. Their strong defensive performances through the first three quarters and Luka Doncic’s offensive brilliance have helped establish them as a serious contender. However, their inability to maintain control in the final 12 minutes remains a significant concern.