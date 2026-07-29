“It’s Unfair”: Charles Barkley Says LeBron James Used His Influence to Stack the Lakers Despite 76ers Backlash

Even before LeBron James announced his decision, Charles Barkley was a vocal critic. The NBA Hall of Famer stated that the Cavaliers were the only option, and that any other team would mean Bron is “ring chasing”. Once again, the Philadelphia 76ers legend doubled down on this sentiment.

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James ultimately signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, joining a roster already featuring Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Jaylen Brown, in what he framed as one final championship pursuit, putting Barkley in the odd spot of ripping the same franchise that made him a Hall of Famer.

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During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, the host asked whether it’s wrong for LeBron James to build his team. Barkley disagreed and first stated, “There you go. He didn’t build a team. He manufactured.” Then Sir Charles would explain how Anthony Davis’ move to the Lakers was one of the clearest signs.

“His agents forced them to trade for Anthony Davis, who was run by his group, Klutch; specifically said he had to go to the Lakers.”

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Barkley doubled down, stating, “Anthony Davis specifically said because of Klutch, I will only go to the Lakers, so you think that’s naturally organic? No, that’s stacking your team.”

Anthony Davis hired Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group in late 2018, and in January 2019, Paul publicly stated that AD wouldn’t sign the extension with the Pelicans. Patrick once again raised the question of whether LeBron James shouldn’t have the power to build a team around him. Charles Barkley was again very blunt about his stance.

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“And we can’t criticize it if we think it’s unfair.”

That single line is the crux of the whole segment: Barkley isn’t saying LeBron broke any rules, just that recruiting help shouldn’t be immune from criticism either.

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ESPN’s previous reports also stated what Charles Barkley was hinting at. That move to the Lakers was forced upon.

“Multiple league sources expect the agent and star to soon deliver word throughout the league that Davis’ preferred destination is the Los Angeles Lakers, and he’ll become a rental player until 2020 with a trade anywhere else.”

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Not just trade for Anthony Davis, but influencing the Westbrook trade and then publicly asking for Kyrie Irving were some of the moves during the Lakers’ tenure that have always come under scrutiny.

In fact, going back to his first decision of joining the Miami Heat, creating the Big 3 is also why Charles Barkley feels LeBron James has stacked his teams.

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“There’s the biggest criticism of LeBron James always being that he packs his team,” Barkley said at the American Century Championship on ‘Dubs Talk. “Which because he’s always packed his team, because he chasing this imaginary Michael Jordan ghost. which he needs to let go. If he goes to Philly, they people gonna say he’s ring chasing to catch Michael…”

While Charles Barkley wholeheartedly believes that LeBron James is ring chasing or stacking his team, Shaquille O’Neal disagreed.

“A lot of people call it ring chasing; it’s not ring chasing, it’s defining your legacy.”

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Shaq believed it wasn’t wrong for Bron to choose a team where he had a better chance of winning.

Not just the Sixers, but the Cavs already have Harden and Mitchell; the Heat have Bam and Giannis. Brian Windhorst used this logic to shut down Barkley’s narrative.

“In this situation, if he didn’t go to Philly, where did Charles or the legends want him to go? Do they want him to go to the G League?”

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Windhorst’s shutdown wasn’t happening in a vacuum – it landed the way it did because Sixers fans were thrilled about landing James as their new star, making Barkley’s criticism read as a Philly legend going against his own team’s fanbase in real time. Barkley, who played for the 76ers from 1984 to 1992, has still shown no sign of backing off a critique he’s repeated for over a decade.