J.R. Smith Faces New Restriction After Alleged Assault as Judge Bars Contact With Accuser

J.R. Smith’s legal troubles have taken another turn. A Texas judge has imposed new restrictions on the former NBA champion as his assault case moves forward. The development comes days after his arrest in Texas, with an upcoming court hearing expected to bring further attention to the case.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While the former Cleveland Cavaliers guard has yet to enter a plea, new details about the case have emerged, adding another layer to the proceedings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“An emergency protective order has been filed against former NBA star J.R. Smith after he was accused of causing “serious bodily injury” to a woman during a violent incident in Texas last month,” according to documents obtained by the California Post.

“Smith has been ordered to have “zero communication” with the woman except through an attorney, and he has also been barred from going within 333 yards of the woman’s residence or place of employment, a copy of the EPO states.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Signed on September 29, the protective order remains in effect through December 29. It prohibits J.R. Smith from communicating with the alleged victim as the legal proceedings continue.



The restrictions follow an alleged incident on September 18 that led to a criminal complaint accusing the former NBA champion of assault causing bodily injury involving family violence. The complaint alleges that he acted intentionally, knowingly or recklessly.

These remain allegations, and Smith has not been convicted of the offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case took a significant turn on September 28, when Smith was arrested in Royse City, Texas, after a police license plate reader flagged his vehicle. Southlake police had issued a warrant following the alleged incident, setting the arrest in motion.

According to reports from ESPN, officers identified the vehicle on Interstate 30 and confirmed that an outstanding warrant was associated with J.R. Smith. Police then stopped the car and took the former NBA player into custody. His brother, who was reportedly traveling with him, subsequently drove away in the vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to TMZ, the arrest happened after an automatic license plate reader flagged Smith’s vehicle and alerted officers to an active warrant.

The outlet reported, “Cops say J.R. Smith was arrested Monday after an automatic license plate reader flagged the vehicle he was driving and alerted officers to an active warrant. Smith was pulled over and taken into custody on the family violence assault warrant before being booked into the Hunt County Detention Center. His brother was with him and took possession of the vehicle.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith was booked into the county jail on one count of assault causing bodily injury involving family violence. He spent the night in custody before securing his release on $5,000 bond. The arrest brought an abrupt legal complication for the two-time NBA champion.

Smith has not publicly addressed the allegations in detail. His attorney, Justin Moore, has instead highlighted solving the incident through the legal proceeding.

ADVERTISEMENT

“JR is eager to see this matter resolved and has full confidence in the legal process. He is presumed innocent, and we will address this matter in Court,” Moore said, according to ESPN.

The statement makes Smith’s position clear without addressing the specific allegations against him. His legal team has not publicly provided a detailed account of what allegedly happened on September 18. But this September incident and the case also placed J.R. Smith’s post-NBA life under renewed scrutiny.