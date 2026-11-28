LeBron James is giving NBA fans a hundred more reasons to appreciate what he can still do at 41. However, while the four-time NBA champion continues to produce on the court, former NBA player Jalen Rose has found himself at the center of the never-ending GOAT debate following an interesting post.

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Rose recently took to X with a short declaration: “MJ is the GOAT.”

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The post immediately caught the attention of LeBron supporters, particularly as James continued his impressive run with the Philadelphia 76ers. Some fans questioned why Rose felt the need to bring up Michael Jordan at that moment, accusing the former NBA player of being insecure about LeBron’s continued success.

The timing became the main talking point, with other users interpreting the post as an unnecessary attempt to remind everyone of Jordan’s standing while James was putting together another strong performance.

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Jalen Rose’s Michael Jordan Take Sparks LeBron James Backlash

One fan suggested Rose was watching James perform for the 76ers when he decided to post. “Yea he’s watchin bron cook up 😭”, the fan wrote.

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Rose’s post came after James helped Philadelphia secure a 111–87 victory over the Indiana Pacers on November 27. The 41-year-old finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists in just 27 minutes, extending his streak of scoring at least 21 points to five consecutive games.

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James has averaged 22.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists over that stretch, continuing to produce at a high level despite being in his 24th NBA season.

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That performance added another layer to the reaction surrounding Rose’s tweet. Fans were quick to connect the two events, questioning why the former NBA guard felt compelled to declare Jordan the GOAT while James was enjoying another productive night.

One supporter wrote, “THESE OLD HEADS ARE SO INSECURE OF LEBRON , THEY KNOW THE TRUTH🐐 👑”

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Another questioned the timing more directly: “Tweeted this for no reason at all, Bron got these ol heads crashing out…”

A third fan took an even harsher approach, writing, “Bron still cooking at 42 got these prehistoric haters fighting for their lives. Cope harder, bozo.”

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The criticism continued as another user questioned Rose’s motivation for posting on a Friday night, writing, “Former NBA players so jealous of LeBron it’s sickening 🤣🤣🤣.”

The reactions largely centered on the belief that Rose’s post was an indirect response to James’ recent performances. However, the fans’ interpretation does not establish that Rose was actually reacting to LeBron or that insecurity motivated his comments.

Jalen Rose has consistently backed Michael Jordan over LeBron James

Although the timing of his latest post attracted criticism, Rose’s preference for Jordan is hardly a new development.

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The former NBA guard has repeatedly explained why he considers the Chicago Bulls legend the greatest player ever. In a 2020 feature for Esquire, Rose outlined five categories he believes matter most in the GOAT discussion: MVP awards, Finals MVPs, scoring titles, Defensive Player of the Year awards and championships accompanied by a Finals MVP.

Rose argued that Jordan’s accomplishments in those categories give him the edge over James.

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He has also acknowledged LeBron’s greatness in previous discussions. Rose has praised James’ accomplishments and recognized his place among the greatest players in NBA history, even as he refuses to put him ahead of Jordan.

Rose’s latest tweet does not represent a new argument or an unexpected change in his position, as he has maintained his preference for Jordan for years.

Still, the ongoing debate is unlikely to disappear as long as James continues to deliver performances that challenge expectations about longevity. At 41, he is still scoring consistently, facilitating for his teammates and helping the 76ers win games.

For LeBron supporters, that is reason enough to push back whenever someone brings up Jordan in the middle of another impressive stretch. And while Rose is entitled to his own GOAT choice, his brief post has given fans another opportunity to make their feelings known.