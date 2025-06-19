Jalen Rose Earns Major Hall of Fame Honor Through Ice Cube Amid $20 Million Community Project

Jalen Rose has just made history—and not on the hardwood. In a move that bridges basketball, music, and community activism, Rose becomes the first NBA star to join rap icon and $160 million mogul Ice Cube in receiving a one-of-a-kind honor from the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. But what exactly brings these two cultural powerhouses together under the same spotlight?

Most fans would know that apart from Ice Cube’s chart-topping albums, he’s also the mastermind behind the BIG3 basketball league. A professional 3-on-3 competition that has quietly revolutionized the game since 2017. The league’s creation not only brought retired NBA legends back to the court but also injected new life into streetball culture, making it a global phenomenon. This shared vision of using basketball as a tool for change is what connects Cube and Rose, setting the stage for a groundbreaking recognition.

This connection is exactly what the newly minted Ice Cube Impact Award celebrates. Created in 2024 in partnership with the Hall of Fame, it recognizes people using basketball as a force for good. And in 2025, Jalen Rose is the chosen honoree after Ice Cube, who was the first. “It’s truly an honor to be recognized by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame with the Ice Cube Impact Award,” Rose shared. “Cube is family, and we share an unwavering dedication to giving back to the communities that raised us.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That dedication isn’t just a soundbite—it’s been Rose’s life’s work. Since 2011, he’s been the visionary behind the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy in Detroit, a free public charter high school that now serves more than 400 students each year. But Jalen Rose doesn’t stop at high school diplomas. The academy’s 9-16 model ensures students get guidance and support through college, with an impressive 90 percent enrollment rate in post-secondary programs, as per Hoop Hall.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basketball HOF (@hoophall) Expand Post

And the former NBA star is not done yet. Rose is currently leading a $20 million campaign to expand the academy, while also championing scholarships through an endowment at the University of Michigan. Add in his work with the NBPA Foundation and New Era Detroit, and it’s clear that this award isn’t just deserved, it’s overdue.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ice Cube’s reaction to Jalen Rose being honored with his award

Rose will be honored with the Ice Cube Impact Award on September 6 in Springfield, Massachusetts. As mentioned earlier, Ice Cube himself was the first to receive this award just last year. Now, the rap icon, actor, and BIG3 founder is proudly handing it off to someone who has long walked the talk when it comes to impact.

“Throughout his entire career, Jalen has consistently been a force for good,” said Ice Cube. “Not only does he give back to his communities through fundraising, education, and, most importantly, through basketball, but he leads by example, championing the exact values this award was created to celebrate. His impact can be felt deeply in Detroit, and his commitment to building up the next generation is inspiring,” added the Big3 co-founder. He further emphasized that he could not be more honored to name Jalen Rose as this year’s recipient.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago MusicfestNW in Portland Ice Cube Performs at the MusicfestNW Presents Project Pabst in Portland, Oregon on Saturday, August 27, 2016. Foto:xJ.xAlexanderx/xFuturexImage

MusicfestNW in Portland ICE Cube performs AT The MusicfestNW Presents Project Pabst in Portland Oregon ON Saturday August 27 2016 Photo XJ xAlexanderx xFuturexImage

With this award now permanently placed inside the Hall of Fame and accompanied by an exhibit that captures the stories of its recipients, Rose’s recognition symbolizes more than just an honor—it represents a shift. One where the worlds of athlete, entertainer, and activist seamlessly intertwine. And as Jalen Rose stands next to Ice Cube in this hall of legends, it sends a powerful message: greatness isn’t only measured in stats—it’s measured in service.