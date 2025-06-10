Jalen Rose Returns to Alma Mater For Huge Honor Spotlighting $20 Million in Detroit

Jalen Rose has never really left the game. Sure, the flashy passes and buzzer beaters are long behind him, but he’s running a whole new kind of play now—this time in his hometown of Detroit. Instead of just talking hoops on TV, the Hall of Famer has been busy building something bigger: a future. Through the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy, he’s rewriting the playbook on what athletes can do once the lights go out—using his platform to push education, unlock opportunities, and make a real, lasting impact.

“I always felt like it was my duty that if I was in the opportunity to help my community, help my family, and help my people, that it was mandatory that I did,” Rose said during the event. He also spoke about his frustrations with the haves who would turn a blind eye toward the have-nots. “I used to get frustrated and disappointed by public figures, or entertainers, or people who have means that don’t do it.”

And the city of Detroit has taken a notice of his good deeds. The Detroit News honored him with the Michiganian of the Year Award, recognizing his excellence, courage and philanthropy to uplift the metropolitan area and Michigan. He also won the National Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Award and the Bob Lanier Community Impact Award last year.

Despite a difficult childhood in Detroit, the former Pacers star is now thankfully in a position to give back. And he is not gonna stop anytime soon. In fact, it just earned him another top-tier honor.

Just recently, Rose posted a story on Instagram with a photo of him sporting a slick black suit, flashing that signature smile, and proudly rocking the President’s Medal of Excellence. Why does he get the honor? The medal is given to those who have made significant contributions to the university and society. And Rose, undeniably, checked both boxes.

And guess what, a few weeks ago Rose landed a $20 million project for his academy, funding that’s set to give underserved kids of Detroit an opportunity for a better life

Jalen Rose’s $20M vision

It starts right where his heart is—at the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy. Since opening its doors in 2011 on Detroit’s northwest side, JRLA has been more than just a high school—it’s been a launchpad. With a 97% graduation rate and every student moving on to college or a post-secondary program, the numbers speak for themselves.

And now, the academy is entering a bold new chapter. With the recent gift of the former Henry Ford Health Kingswood Hospital building, JRLA is ready to double its reach. The current high school campus will become a middle school, and the new 70,000-square-foot site at 10300 Eight Mile Road will welcome high schoolers by 2027.

“It’s not just about expansion,” the team says, “it’s about giving more Detroit kids a real shot.” That’s why they’ve kicked off a $20 million capital campaign—to turn this vision into a brick-and-mortar reality. And of course, at the center of it all is Rose himself.

“Since I founded the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy in 2011, my singular focus has been to prepare our community’s young people to become leaders in whatever their future holds,” he said. And with partners like Henry Ford Health joining the mission, this growth feels more like a promise than a plan. As CEO Bob Riney put it, “This is the start of a meaningful partnership.”

So Jalen Rose is clearly doubling down where it counts—in his city, and for his people.