Between stirring up LeBron fans and making a bid for Charles Barkley’s job, we missed a big development in Jalen Rose’s life. And it wasn’t just us. His kids had no idea either until this Thanksgiving. His revelation during a private family celebration sparked some very pointed social media posts from his daughter, Mariah Rose.

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After Thanksgiving turned into a whirlwind of personal bombshells for Mariah Rose, the sports reporter took to TikTok to share that she learned her father, former NBA standout and now TNT analyst Jalen Rose, had quietly married another woman in August. The elopement blindsided his children, who learned of the marriage only three months after he had already wed.

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According to the social media post circulating online, Mariah revealed she discovered her dad tied the knot with “another random lady” she had never met, rumored to be R&B singer GiGi, during a private desert elopement back in August.

In a viral Instagram post, Mariah confirmed that her father’s new wife is “another random lady I’ve never met.”

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The viral post, framed as the infamous Thanksgiving trope for holiday revelations, listed a rough stretch for Mariah. Alongside learning about her father’s secret wedding, the embedded video overlay listed a string of personal stressors hitting all at once, along with the pointed lyrics of Jason Derulo’s song “Whatcha Say” playing, “Cause when the roof caved in, and the truth came out, I just didn’t know what to do.”

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“-Found out my dad married another random lady I’ve never met -apparently I may be diabetic -Family fighting on the Thanksgiving trip I planned -Friendship breakup with my best friend -All my content is flopping -Hair isn’t done -Quite literally depressed”

That holiday shockwave quickly sparked debate online over whether Jalen Rose owed his kids a heads-up before saying “I do” or whether his private life remains strictly his business. Another user did a deep dive and found posts confirming that Jalen Rose married in August.

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For fans who have followed Rose’s personal life over the years, his low-key approach to romance has long stood out. Rose previously dated and in 2018 quietly married longtime First Take moderator Molly Qerim before the two divorced in 2021, with Rose sharing the news on Instagram while emphasizing mutual respect and friendship.

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The surprise from Mariah felt at this incident was compounded by Rose’s pattern of keeping major life changes private, having quietly married Qerim and getting divorced in 2021 before announcing it on Instagram.

Fans now believe he’s married to GiGi. He’s been frequently dropping romantic comments under her Instagram posts as recently as this past Thanksgiving.

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Rose hasn’t responded to his daughter’s posts or even confirmed a wedding. He continues to post about basketball on social media.

Jalen Rose’s basketball takes overshadowed his personal life

Even away from his personal life, Jalen Rose has remained a frequent talking point across basketball FYPs. On November 27, the day after Thanksgiving, as LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers routed Rose’s former team, the Indiana Pacers, 111–87 in an NBA Cup matchup, Rose posted “MJ is the GOAT” on X right as the 41-year-old James was lighting up the court with 21 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in 27 minutes.

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That timing drew plenty of reaction online, coming just two days after James became the oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists against the Miami Heat. Fans called him “insecure” in not so many nice ways for his comments.

While Mariah feels her online career isn’t getting traction, Rose might be getting a huge leap into one of the hottest seats in NBA media. After Charles Barkley publicly endorsed Rose as his potential replacement on Inside the NBA in October, Rose said that he would welcome the opportunity with Barkley’s blessing.

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“If Charles Barkley is going to say into a microphone that you’re the person he feels should replace him, you can’t write a check for that, even if it never happens. Basically, what [Barkley is saying] is, ‘I’m running one lane in one race, and I’m considered the GOAT to a lot of people, but there’s somebody else that I feel like, you know what? Y’all should put some respect on his name.’”

But fans aren’t so welcoming about listening to Jalen Rose on Inside the NBA. Once they caught wind of his elopement through Mariah’s TikToks, he’s not winning many fans either.