Jalen Williams Confirms Dwyane Wade’s Bold Claim as Heat Legend Appears to Defy Pacers Allegiance

There are moments in basketball when the noise of the crowd fades, the pressure of the stage dissolves, and all that remains is execution. For rising stars, these moments can be defining or disorienting. In Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals, Jalen Williams didn’t just rise; he soared beyond expectation. Just like one NBA legend predicted. The Oklahoma forward looked unfazed as he stepped onto the stage that few his age have occupied and fewer still have mastered.

In game 5 against Indiana, which ended in a 120-109 Thunder victory, Williams dropped 40 points on 14-of-25 shooting, joining Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O’Neal, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving as the only players under 25 in the last 40 years to post three consecutive 25+ point games in the NBA Finals. He scored 13 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter to limit Indiana’s comeback, giving OKC a 3–2 series lead heading into Game 6. That composure, that focus, indeed echoed a call made earlier in the week by none other than Dwyane Wade.

The Hall of Famer, speaking on Wynetwork, had issued a fiery public challenge: “Jalen Williams, we need to see it. We need to, right now, we need to see that All-Star player. I need to see you go to another level.” Coming from a three-time champion, it was a weighty demand. Wade, who was often seen supporting the Indiana Pacers, didn’t seem to care how his allegiances might be read or interpreted. The moment was bigger than that. It was about recognizing the future star. And that star lived up to Wade’s challenge and delivered an unforgettable performance. After the game, Wade put out an Instagram story which had a simple three-word update: ‘WE SAW IT.’

And it wasn’t just the scoring. Williams played 35 minutes, grabbed six rebounds, dished four assists, and most critically showed the kind of control that champions are made of. “You don’t just trip into the Finals,” he said postgame. “They’re really good at doing the same thing we do—staying the course—and we have to stay the course as well during their runs. And we did a good job of that.”

Dwyane Wade’s influence doesn’t seem to be limited to Jalen Williams, as it acted as a blueprint for OKC in their win against the Pacers.

Dwyane Wade’s Influence Looms Over Breakout Thunder Performance

For Wade, who led Miami to three championships and was the Finals MVP in 2006 with an iconic series against Dallas, the connection runs deeper than fandom. He said he wants to see Williams in the All-Stars, and it was a recognition of a pattern only the greats recognize.

Williams now shares an elite Finals company with Shaq’s dominance in 1995, Durant’s magic in 2012, Kyrie’s 2016 surge, and Wade’s 2006 legacy. But he is the first since Dwyane Wade to drop 40 in a Finals within his first three seasons. Although the Heat legend had been vocal for the Pacers, his praise for Williams looks more like a passing of the torch.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) smiles following a play against the Houston Rockets during the second quarter at Paycom Center.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered yet another MVP-caliber effort with 31 points and 10 assists; the Thunder’s defense slammed the door to take the lead. OKC forced 23 Pacers turnovers and converted them into 32 points, and also blocked 12 shots. Despite being outshot, their hustle was visible, haunting the Indiana Pacers.

Now, with the next match scheduled in Indianapolis, the Thunder are one win away from lifting their maiden title. Although the Pacers will have the home advantage, with Jalen Williams seemingly on a mission to deliver on Dwyane Wade’s challenge, it won’t be easy to stop this OKC team, as the Pacers found out in game 5.