Jalen Williams Leaks Brother’s Private Chat After OKC Thunder’s $287M Decision

How many NBA teams have ever paid $822 million to keep a trio together, right after their first championship? That’s the question echoing across front offices as the Oklahoma City Thunder, the second-youngest title-winning team, make headlines for their bold financial moves. Just weeks after clinching their first championship since relocating to OKC, the Thunder front office acted with surgical precision—locking up its core before the ink on the Larry O’Brien trophy had even dried.

But while the numbers are staggering, it’s the personal moments behind the scenes that have fans talking. At the heart of it are Cody and Jalen Williams—two athletes bound not just by blood, but by a shared journey through elite basketball.

Jalen’s already made his mark in the NBA, while Cody is charting his own course as a rising prospect. Their climb from humble beginnings to this surreal moment has been shaped by resilience, brotherhood, and plenty of laughs along the way. And sometimes, those personal interactions hit harder than any stat line. That’s exactly what happened when an X user shared a screen grab of Jalen’s Instagram story.

It showed a private text exchange with Cody, where Cody messaged, “We’re richhhhh,” and Jalen responded with a bunch of laughing emojis. Simple? Sure. But that quick, emotional back-and-forth captured something bigger—the we made it disbelief, the shared victory, and the kind of genuine reaction money can’t buy.

Of course, the backdrop to all this makes that message hit even harder. In just one whirlwind week, OKC shelled out $822 million to re-sign Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams. That kind of commitment sends a loud message: this franchise isn’t planning on being a one-hit wonder.

Meanwhile, for Jalen Williams, his rookie max extension—potentially worth $287 million—is more than just a reward. It’s a vote of confidence that he’s a pillar in OKC’s future. At just 24, he now stands beside 26-year-old Gilgeous-Alexander and 23-year-old Holmgren as the foundation of a young, championship-winning team.

What makes Jalen Williams a valuable asset for the Thunder

If you’ve been following the Thunder’s rise, you already know J-Dub isn’t just another promising talent—he’s built different. During what became a legendary postseason run, the 23-year-old All-Star showed the kind of toughness that doesn’t just win games, also respect across the league. Early April brought a brutal setback: a full tear of the scapholunate ligament in his right wrist. Most players would’ve shut it down. Jalen? He wrapped it up, took the injections, and kept going.

USA Today via Reuters Apr 24, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) celebrates after scoring a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second quarter of game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Fans got a raw, behind-the-scenes look at it all through his YouTube channel—proof of how much he was giving just to stay on the court. And all that sacrifice? It wasn’t for nothing. In the Finals, Williams kept climbing—literally. His scoring went up in every one of the first five games, capped by a jaw-dropping 40-piece in Game 5. That made him the third-youngest player in five decades to score 40 in the Finals. Pair that with SGA’s brilliance, and together they racked up 1,180 points in the playoffs—the fourth-most ever by a duo.

But don’t sleep on his defense. GeniusIQ had him leading the league in points allowed per direct isolation—among those with at least 125 defensive reps. His energy, long frame, and constant pressure turned him into a defensive anchor. And with All-NBA and All-Defensive nods now to his name, it’s pretty obvious why OKC isn’t just investing in him—they’re building around him.

