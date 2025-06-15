Jamal Crawford Confirms Plans for Ice Cube’s Big3 After Michael Beasley – Lance Stephenson 1v1 Turns Heads

The BIG3 opened with a bang this summer – literally, as Dwight Howard and Lance Stephenson turned the court into a WWE ring when Miami 305 came up against the LA Riots. This isn’t the first time in the past week that Lance Stephenson has been in the headlines, and not for good reasons. A few days ago, Stephenson squared off against NBA vet Michael Beasley in a 1v1 matchup at D’Vontay Friga’s The Next Chapter series. To put it mildly, Stephenson did not have a great night against Beasley, who won the encounter and walked away with a $100,000 cash prize. But now all eyes are back on the BIG3, where a former NBA star is gunning to join Stephenson in the league.

Since launching in 2017, the BIG3 has carved out its own corner of summer hoops. Co-founded with Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 keeps it wild: 3-on-3 matchups, races to 50, a 14-second shot clock, and no game clock at all. It’s raw, fast-paced, and every point matters. And with the “win by two” rule in the playoffs, there’s no escaping with a lucky jumper.

Now, speaking of surprises, Ice Cube just got a call that might shift the league’s momentum again. During the league’s season-opening broadcast, NBA insider Chris Haynes dropped a gem: “I just got a call not too long ago. This call was from Jamal Crawford.” That alone got folks buzzing. He further added, “Yeah, he said listen, tell Cube… they gave this approval. Tell Cube I appreciate what he’s doing for the culture, yeah for the basketball community throughout the summer. They said let him know that he’s considering joining the BIG3 next up.” If this is true, it would be a huge get for the league. And then Crawford added his own flair—posting a video on Instagram with nothing but, “👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀.”

Crawford, 45, is known for his smooth handle and deadly range. He played 20 NBA seasons, grabbed three Sixth Man of the Year awards, and stayed top-five in voting six times. These days, he’s an NBA analyst and will soon be NBC’s lead game voice. But when the next summer hits? Don’t be surprised if he’s hooping again—because clearly, this is all part of Cube’s bigger plan.

Ice Cube is going big for his Big 3 league

Though Ice Cube already pulled in Dwight Howard and Kemba Walker this season, he’s clearly not slowing down. The Big3 boss is going all in, making the summer league one for the books. When he appeared on Run It Back, he didn’t shy away from naming names either. Asked who he’s still chasing, Cube grinned and dropped, “You mean Lou [Williams]?” That alone sent the fans into a frenzy. Lou might not be suiting up just yet, but his name’s still circling the Big3 orbit.

Besides, that wasn’t the only name from the wishlist that Cube revealed. He went all out, saying, “You know, we would love Derrick Rose. You know, we would love Jamal Crawford. Like, you know, Boogie, of course.” That’s a roll call straight out of an NBA fan’s dream. But Lou, on the spot, gave a real one’s answer: “You know, it’s not easy in the big three, you know, so I can understand.” And now Crawford seems closer than ever.

Still, Cube isn’t just thinking about retired legends anymore. He’s eyeing MVPs in their prime. “You got to be ready for it,” he said, before revealing he’s hoping to land Giannis Antetokounmpo when the time is right. Not only that, he’s even offering to “pair [Giannis] with two current All-Stars” to make it even sweeter.

So far, he hasn’t finalized the roster. But as he put it, Giannis would “pair well” with LeBron James and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. If that dream trio ever hits the floor, the Big3 won’t just be summer hoops—it’ll be must-watch basketball gold.