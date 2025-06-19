Jamal Crawford Welcomes Nate Robinson to Seattle’s Elite After $10M Brand’s Deal and Past Pleas to Save Him

A new chapter in Seattle basketball history is being written, and it’s laced with both sneaker culture and survival. Teaming up with EQLZ, a fast-rising sneaker brand now valued at $10 million, Nate Robinson isn’t just making a comeback—he’s rewriting what it means to be legendary. And the icing on the cake? The endorsement from Jamal Crawford, another Seattle icon who once publicly pleaded for Nate’s life during a critical health scare.

Seattle’s hoops scene has always been close-knit, but what many don’t realize is that EQLZ carries the same spirit. Since its launch in 2021, the brand has grown into a community favorite, especially among 15- to 25-year-olds who often feel priced out of flashy big-name sneakers. EQLZ is changing that. The success of their first two performance–the 247 and 360–speaks volumes in this regard. With a successful Pre-A funding round now exceeding $10 million, EQLZ is proving it’s not just about kicks—it’s about who gets to wear the cape in today’s basketball narrative. Now let’s talk about the drop that’s got everyone buzzing.

Nate Robinson’s debut with EQLZ takes us straight back to 2009—the year he leapt over Dwight Howard, dressed in green Knicks gear, and claimed his third Slam Dunk Contest title as Krypto-Nate. That unforgettable moment is now immortalized through the “Kryptonite” versions of the 247 and 360 sneakers. Praising the same was Jamal Crawford in a recently posted video by EQLZ. JC also highlighted what makes Robinson’s collab with the $10 million brand exclusive.

“This is like legendary… There’s only two people I’ve known to have a shoe from Seattle and for him to have this… He’s my little brother, but he’s still inspiration,” Crawford said. From pleading for Robinson’s survival to celebrating his return, Crawford’s support brings everything full circle.

Now, funny enough, the former New York Knicks star’s partnership with the brand began with an Instagram scroll. Nate saw a post about EQLZ, asked for a pair for his daughter, and soon the whole family was trying them out. They passed the Robinson hoop test, and the rest is sneaker history.

How did Nate Robinson’s sneakers become his savior?

When you first look at Robinson’s debut sneaker collab with EQLZ, you might see a fresh pair of kicks inspired by his 2009 Slam Dunk Contest performance — but these shoes go much deeper than that. They’re not just about basketball flair; they tell the story of a man who’s fought battles far beyond the court.

USA Today via Reuters Jan. 28, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Boston Celtics guard (4) Nate Robinson against the Phoenix Suns at the US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Every detail on the sneaker captures something meaningful from Robinson’s life. Through a set of striking illustrations, fans get a glimpse into his journey — from his Seattle roots to his surprise detour into the boxing ring, and even the moment that truly changed everything: his kidney transplant. Yep, the name Shane Cleveland stands out. A fellow Seattle native, Shane stepped up with an incredible gift: a life-saving kidney. His name now lives on the insole and even on the shoe-box.

Furthermore, staying true to his roots, Nate Robinson joined forces with Jamal Crawford to give back to the next generation. The two visited Rainier Beach High School, fresh off a state title win, to surprise the young hoopers with pairs of the new sneakers. It’s seemingly from this visit that Crawford’s aforementioned emotional tribute came.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad