James Harden’s China Visit Sparks Hilarious Warning From Lakers Legend

When it comes to basketball, some names don’t just light up arenas—they set entire countries buzzing. From a Lakers legend who’s been capturing hearts since the late ’90s, to a dynamic duo connected by one iconic NBA team and a legendary Chinese superstar, these players have become woven into the very fabric of basketball culture far beyond the States. The impact has gotten so intense that even a Lakers great had to step in and issue a friendly warning.

On the Big Shot Bob podcast, Lakers legend Robert Horry talked about how insanely popular some NBA players are in China. He also ranked the biggest NBA stars in China, saying, “The top one was Kobe. Kobe was number one. Starbury was number two. Cuz he played there. And the next one is Tracy McGrady. And then James probably James probably comes in fourth…” He explained why Harden and T-Mac have such a strong connection with Chinese fans: “[Tracy and Harden] all play with Houston. So they love that y’all brought. So they kind of it kind of they they absorbed that. So people knew who Tracy was. People knew who James and so that’s why.”

He gave a heads-up with a laugh: “Those four guys right there, you let me just say if you don’t want to go to China with them.” Why? Because the fans go all out for these guys, Harden almost got mobbed during his visit! So, if you’re ever planning to visit China with them, make sure your flights don’t land at the same time—or else, you’re signing up for absolute chaos!

One player whose impact in China can’t be overlooked is Stephon Marbury. He led the Beijing Ducks to multiple championships, and the city loves him for it, so much so that there are statues of him holding the trophy outside the arenas. Plus, there’s a whole museum dedicated to his career near Tiananmen Square, showing just how big of a deal he is there.

Then there’s Kobe Bryant, whose connection with China goes way back to 1998, just two years after he was drafted. He quickly became a fan favorite by endorsing gear, running basketball clinics, and building business ties. Reflecting on his experience, Kobe said in 2013, “It’s harder for me to walk around here than in the States…” By the time of the 2008 Olympics, his popularity was so huge it even outshone LeBron James.

The popularity of Tracy McGrady and James Harden in China also has a special link, playing for the Houston Rockets alongside Yao Ming. Yao’s huge fan base helped connect the Rockets to Chinese basketball fans like few other teams have. That connection helped boost McGrady and Harden’s popularity in China as well.

Inside James Harden’s electrifying ‘UNO’ tour across China

This wasn’t just a quick visit; James Harden brought the full energy. Starting in Guangzhou, the moment his car pulled up, fans went wild. Screams, flashing cameras, the whole scene felt like a concert. Harden himself shared photos on Instagram, showing everything from a fan dressed up like him — beard and all—to moments signing shoes and even trying out some tai chi moves. He said it best, “You guys never cease to amaze me, every time feels like the first time. I just hope you know the love is reciprocated. Let’s enjoy the rest of this trip! #Uno” It’s clear how much he values the love from his fans there.

Now, Harden’s connection with China runs deep. Over the years, he’s built a massive fanbase, and it shows. On this tour, he hit up Foshan for a kung fu demonstration and dropped new Adidas kicks—the Harden Vol 9 “Molded Leather” and later the “Flamingo Pink” colorway, debuting in style with a pink Ferrari at the UNO Fest. This festival wasn’t just basketball; it was a mix of hoops, music, and street culture, with Chinese rapper GALI rocking the stage for over 2,000 fans. Harden also toured the adidas factory in Qingyuan, where all his signature shoes are made, and checked out a big grassroots basketball event called Take On Summer. It’s clear he’s not just visiting—he’s immersing himself in the culture and supporting the game’s future there.

One of the highlights? The unveiling of a custom outdoor basketball court in Guangzhou, featuring a massive portrait of Harden himself. Designed by an artist named Yin, the court’s vibrant colors and Olympic-inspired design shouted Harden’s motto, “Under No One,” in both English and Chinese. Fans packed adidas stores too, eager for autographs and to check out Harden’s sneakers, including the Vol 9 “UNO Chain” colorway. Harden wrapped it all up by thanking his fans from the heart, saying, “You guys are so generous… I appreciate you guys for sticking with me through the ups and downs… Love you guys, man.” That’s Harden for you—always blending basketball, culture, and real connection wherever he goes.