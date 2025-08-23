James Jordan’s Alleged M——- Sends Message to Michael Jordan & Family From Jail

The year 1993 was when Michael Jordan completed the three-peat for the Bulls. But that success turned sour in just two months’ time, as his father, James Jordan, passed away. 12 years later, MJ spoke to Ed Bradley about some of the challenges he dealt with after his father’s death. “The thing that I look at the death of my father, unfortunately, you know, [is that] it happened at the hands of another human being, which, in essence, it’s very difficult to deal with.” Since then, there have been a few developments.

James Jordan on July 23, 1993, was m——-. At the time, two people, Daniel Green and Larry Demery, were put behind bars for life. Recently, during an hour-long exclusive interview with News13’s Annette Peagler, Green spoke in detail about the incident and also had a final message for the Jordan family.

His stance remained the same. “To Michael Jordan, to his family, I’m not responsible for James Jordan’s death,” he said. “I’m not responsible for his death.” During the interview and even before, Green reiterated the claim that he was not the one to pull the trigger, and that it was Demery who did. Both were found guilty, and Green was convicted of three charges: m—–, conspiracy to commit robbery, and robbery.

Despite Green’s denial that he pulled the trigger and was responsible for Michael Jordan’s father’s death, Green has been on record admitting to helping hide the body. James was attending a funeral and driving back to Charlotte from Wilmington. Since he was tired, he parked his car off I-95 to take a nap. That’s when, reportedly, Green and Demery attacked and robbed the championship rings James had — a gift from his son.

Soon, a nationwide search began, and in early August, a body was discovered in Gum Swamp Creek in South Carolina. 10 days later, the dental records confirmed the deceased was James R. Jordan.

Michael Jordan on his stance and the pain

Currently, Daniel Green is in the Southern Correctional Institution in Troy, North Carolina, where he gave this interview. He maintains his innocence and addressed that he should be released “immediately”. Green has also been on record disavowing the old conspiracy theories about Michael Jordan’s gambling debts, which he believes were used to “taint” Jordan’s legacy.

It’s been 32 years since that fatal night that rocked the Jordan family. Should Michael Jordan or any member of his family listen to what Green is saying? Well, the 6x NBA champion already once shared his stance. “No, because I don’t want to know [the reason why],” he said. “Because it would probably hurt me even more just to know their reasons. Because it is totally meaningless to the reason. It’s better that I don’t know.”

MJ gave up basketball and even pursued baseball, a sport his father loved. But ‘His Airness’ made a comeback and won another three-peat. When the team won the championship in ’96, their fourth at the time, first since coming back, Jordan was emotional. He ran back to the Bulls locker room and collapsed onto the floor, crying. Later, he came out for the presentation ceremony, lifted his MVP trophy and uttered, “I know he’s watching. This is for Daddy.”