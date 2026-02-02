Jarrett Allen Joins Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Exclusive List After Historic Night

Jarrett Allen‘s stats on Monday were simply one of the greatest individual performances in NBA history. In a win against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Cleveland Cavaliers star posted a career-high 40 points, shutting down any discussion about his diminished importance on the Cavs roster. However, it was Allen’s stars across the sheet that highlighted his career night.

The Cavs’ big man was simply unstoppable on Sunday. The opponent’s defense couldn’t contain him. He suffocated the Blazers’ offense, and he was also the biggest man on the floor. To put it simply, Jarrett Allen was all over the stat sheet against the Blazers. The Cavs star finished the game with 40 points, 17 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 blocks and 2 steals in just 29 minutes. He became the only player since Joel Embiid, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Joe Barry Carroll to record those numbers or better.

For the first time in five years, a player has achieved these remarkable numbers, joining an elite group of NBA performers. The last to accomplish this feat was Joel Embiid in February 2021, when he delivered a masterful performance against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid’s stat line – 50 points, 17 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 blocks, and 2 steals – showcased the kind of complete dominance rarely seen in modern basketball.

This level of all-around excellence has historical precedent. In 2002, Shaq produced an equally stunning performance against the Washington Wizards, recording 40 points, 18 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals, and 5 blocks. That night, Shaq was simply unstoppable, proving himself the most impactful player on the court regardless of position.

Allen’s performance followed this tradition of dominance. The Cavaliers’ big man was remarkably efficient, converting 16 of his 23 field goal attempts while even attempting a rare 3-pointer, though unsuccessfully.

His control of the game was evident from the opening tip, as he amassed 25 points and 10 rebounds in the first half alone. The second half brought more of the same, with Allen continuing his relentless attack on both ends of the floor.

By game’s end, Allen had surpassed his previous career-high of 34 points, set against the Minnesota Timberwolves two years earlier. What made this performance truly historic, however, was his flawless ball security.

Allen became the first player in NBA history to record these specific numbers without committing a single turnover.

Jarrett Allen has proved to be crucial for the surging Cleveland Cavaliers

For the Cleveland Cavaliers, the win against the Portland Trail Blazers was a crucial one. They were coming off an embarrassing loss against the Phoenix Suns. However, the Cavs’ story has been much more than these two games.

Before their loss to the Suns, they were on a five-game winning streak. In all these ups and downs, Jarrett Allen has been an impactful piece for the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers have had the best record in the NBA over the last 10 games. They have an 8-2 record, and during this stretch, Allen has also been one of the best this season.

In the last 10 games, he has recorded 15.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. He has had an offensive rating of 138.4 and a defensive rating of 108.2 in these 10 games. It’s not hard to see that Allen’s game and the Cavs’ recent record have a similar rhythm.

Overall, the Cavs’ defensive rating has been over 113 points this season. However, over the last 10 games, it has been just over 110 points, which is below the third-best defensive rating in the league.

Overall, Jarrett Allen’s presence has been beneficial for the Cavaliers as well. They are a better offensive and defensive team with him on the floor.

The Cavaliers have a tough schedule in the next three weeks. If they want to win games, they need their big man to step up, and make no mistake, Allen is perfectly capable of doing so; last night was just a testament to what he can do.