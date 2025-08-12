Jasmine Jordan Steps In for Michael Jordan While 23XI Battle With NASCAR Takes Dramatic Turn

Michael Jordan is busy fishing while the NASCAR season is very much on. So somebody had to take his place at the 23XI. That job was taken by MJ’s daughter, Jasmine Jordan. There is a lot of negativity around MJ and Denny Hamlin’s ownership of 23XI, which is mired in a legal dispute with NASCAR. But the brand got a refreshing spin thanks to Jasmine Jordan.

For context, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports filed an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR in October 2024. Earlier this year, an injunction allowed their cars to compete during the ongoing legal battle. NASCAR attempted to levy sanctions on the teams, but the trajectory has now changed.

During this legal back-and-forth, 23XI’s season is very much on. Evident from a stylish update from Jasmine. She shared her NASCAR fit, complete with the cap and headset, just like her dad. She summed up the Instagram post with a “23XI x ⛰️🏁”

Although she didn’t specify, she’s likely at the 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen of the XFINITY series, which happened this Sunday. 23XI’s Bubba Wallace finished 8th and hyped his team as Jasmine’s presence brought up the energy.

Not that the NBA legend is a downer. He, however, brings both competition and pressure to these races. MJ took that energy to the high seas instead. Michael Jordan and his son, Marcus, are currently aboard the Catch 23, his $8 million sportfishing boat. They’re competing in the White Marlin Open in Maryland, where they’re locked for a $400,000 second-place finish.

While Marcus was sharing glimpses into their dramatic fishing expedition, his sister was keeping the morale up on land.

Tense times for Michael Jordan and his daughter

Among his kids with his ex, Juanita Vanoy, Michael Jordan’s eldest daughter is the most like him. Jasmine’s hoops skills are understated, but she’s an astute entrepreneur like her dad. She’s been involved in the marketing for the Jordan Brand, Charlotte Hornets (of which MJ is a part-owner), and 23XI for a long time. While Bubba Wallace is keeping up the winning spirit, the 32-year-old is repping her dad during a time 23XI needs a visible leader.

In the latest development in the legal battle between 23XI and NASCAR, a U.S. District Judge shut down the league’s motion to sanction the racing teams. NASCAR’s legal team alleged that 23XI and Front Row Motorsports submitted false evidence and attorney-scripted letters. The letters were from 23XI drivers Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick, who expressed concerns about their contracts and careers.

However, Judge Kenneth D. Bell denied the motion with a reminder of how important this antitrust lawsuit is to all parties. “This is an important case that risks the fortunes of NASCAR and the Plaintiff race teams and significantly impacts all the other companies and individuals who depend on their success.” Bell ruled that NASCAR’s motion “does not productively move this case forward.”

These legal proceedings forced MJ to break his policy of media silence in March to declare, “It’s personal.” He’s not in the background of this lawsuit. He does have commitments with his sportsfishing team too though. While he handles that, it’s Jasmine Jordan’s time to shine.