NBA Star Who Died of Brain Cancer Leaves Unexpected Final Act of Generosity With His $1.8M Estate

Jason Collins spent the final months of his life battling an aggressive form of brain cancer. The former NBA center died at 47 after being diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma, but his impact was still being celebrated after his death. At the 2026 ESPYs, Collins was posthumously honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage. Now, newly revealed court documents offer another glimpse into the life he left behind.

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“Late NBA star Jason Collins, who was the first openly gay player in the league, signed a will about how to handle his estate … just months before announcing he had cancer…TMZ Sports has learned. According to court docs, obtained by TMZ Sports, Jason left behind an estate with personal property totaling over $1.8 million … although there could very well be substantial assets held separately in private trusts.”

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It was in December 2025 that Jason Collins revealed to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma. His tumor was unresectable, meaning surgery was not an option.

“Because my tumor is unresectable, going solely with the “standard of care” — radiation and TMZ — the average prognosis is only 11 to 14 months. If that’s all the time I have left, I’d rather spend it trying a course of treatment that might one day be a new standard of care for everyone.”

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His aunt, Teri, was named executor of the will. Jason Collins’ husband, William Green, and his twin brother, Jarron, were listed as alternates if Teri could not serve. The will also shows that Jason Collins had made detailed plans for his personal belongings. He left a written note in a safe deposit box with instructions for his executor about who should receive his jewelry, watches, silverware, clothing, cars and other personal effects.

His parents, brother, cousin, husband and aunt were listed as beneficiaries. Collins also chose to leave part of his estate to two organizations supporting LGBTQ+ students, Glisten and the Point Foundation.

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The former NBA star’s help towards the foundation is not a surprise. In 2013, he publicly came out as gay while still an active NBA player, becoming the first openly gay active male athlete in any of the four major American professional men’s sports leagues.

“I’m a 34-year-old NBA center. I’m Black. And I’m gay.”

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The announcement became a landmark moment in professional sports. Kobe Bryant and then-President Barack Obama were among those who publicly supported Collins after he came out. His decision to name LGBTQ+ organizations in his will therefore carried a deeper meaning.

Collins approached the diagnosis with the same competitive mentality that had defined his basketball career. He often drew strength from his grandmother, who had battled Stage 4 stomach cancer and refused to even say the word “cancer.” The battle became similar to a Game 7 situation.

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“To me it’s like, ‘Shut up and go play against Shaq.’ You want the challenge? This is the challenge. And there is no bigger challenge in basketball than going up against prime Shaquille O’Neal, and I’ve done that.”

But Jason Collins’ legacy had already been much bigger than what he accomplished on the court. Even in his final plans, Jason Collins was continuing to support the community that had become such an important part of his public legacy.

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The former NBA star died on May 12, 2026, after a tough battle fighting glioblastoma. Months later, his family returned to the spotlight to celebrate the impact he had made. At the ESPYs, his twin brother, Jarron, accepted the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage on his brother’s behalf.

“I miss my brother,” Jarron said. “I wish he was here standing to accept this award. But I find myself honored to be here to accept this award on his behalf.”

Jarron also said Jason Collins would have wanted to thank the people who supported him throughout his life, including William, his former teammates, coaches and friends. He recognized those who stood beside Collins after he came out and throughout his battle with glioblastoma.