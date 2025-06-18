Javaris Crittenton’s Throwback to 22YO Event Sparks Michael Beasley’s Hilarious Reaction Amid Bold Carmelo Anthony Claim

One Instagram post, two decades of nostalgia, and a hilarious reaction–Michael Beasley just let the world know why his story is one of its kind. Travel back to 2003. The Bob Gibbons AAU Tournament was the proving ground, buzzing with future NBA names like Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, and Sebastian Telfair. For anyone dialed into high school hoops at the time, it was a who’s who of rising legends. But recently, when CORE360 SPORTS shared a throwback photo of a teenage Beasley, the past came rushing back, unexpectedly and hilariously.

The caption to the CORE360 SPORTS’ post read, “May 24, 2003, was the day I realized B-Easy @michael8easley was gonna be a problem.” Not long after, Beasley’s old AAU teammate, Javaris Crittenton, jumped in on the moment with a tag: “Yo Beas, look what I just found! We was just talking about these days.” The former Los Angeles Lakers star, too, reshared the story to his account. His reaction? A series of laughing emojis as the caption. The kind of reaction that says, I remember… but also, I was 14! And that’s the kicker—Beasley was too young to be in that age group at the time, which makes the shoutout even more iconic.

Imagine being remembered from a tournament you technically weren’t even supposed to be in. That’s peak Beasley. Now, most fans only know Michael Beasley as the polished scorer who went second overall in the 2008 NBA Draft. But long before that, Beasley was a force in the AAU circuit, especially with Prince George’s County’s powerhouse squad—the PG Jaguars. He was racking up national titles alongside none other than Kevin Durant and Chris Braswell. Later, he upgraded to D.C. Assault’s 17U team, teaming up with top-tier talent like Nolan Smith and Austin Freeman.

Now, while the viral throwback might’ve sparked a laugh, it also dropped a breadcrumb trail to a legacy that most folks have yet to fully appreciate. But here’s where things take an interesting turn. That nostalgic post from CORE360? It landed right around the same time Beasley stirred up a fresh wave of headlines—this time not from a throwback, but from the hardwood.

At a recent event, The Next Chapter, Beasley went head-to-head with Lance Stephenson in a gritty one-on-one battle with $100,000 on the line. The final score? 31-21 in Beasley’s favor. Even NBA stars like Kyrie Irving couldn’t help but take notice. Beasley was back in the spotlight, and he was loving every second. Then came the real viral spark. During a post-game sit-down with streamer Adin Ross, Beasley was asked how he’d fare in a one-on-one against Carmelo Anthony.

With zero hesitation, Beasley dropped the mic: “I’ll bust his a–…” It was bold. It was raw. It was so Beasley. And honestly? It wasn’t all talk. With 12.4 points per game across 11 NBA seasons and a resume full of AAU dominance, he’s got every reason to talk his talk.

But if you know Melo, you also know he won’t let this slide. On his podcast, the former scoring champ clapped back with his own brand of cool confidence: “I’m not losing a one-on-one game, bro. I’ve never lost a one-on-one game.” He didn’t brush Beasley off either. “Not too many… can f—- with Bees on the one,” Melo admitted. Still, the retired superstar made one thing clear—his legacy’s intact, and he’s not stepping back on the court to prove it. Still, no harm in judging based on a hypothetical matchup.

Who would win in a 1-on-1 game between Michael Beasley and Carmelo Anthony?

The two stars went head-to-head 13 times in the NBA. Melo walked away victorious eight times, while Beasley claimed five wins. That’s not a blowout—just enough to make you think. In terms of numbers, Anthony had Beasley beat almost every time. He outscored him in 12 of their 13 matchups, putting up 25.2 points per game on 44 percent shooting, while also chipping in 6.5 boards and 3.2 assists. His highest-scoring game? A 34-point display.

Meanwhile, Michael Beasley? He averaged 10.1 points on 40 percent shooting, with 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists. But don’t sleep on him. In 2017, he dropped 30 points and totally stole the show the night Melo returned to MSG wearing a Thunder jersey. But here’s the twist—Beasley isn’t just another stat line. Ask anyone who’s seen him behind closed doors, and you’ll hear things like the most talented player I’ve ever seen. Rumor has it he even beat LeBron James one-on-one during their Heat days.

But let’s not forget, Melo’s name is etched into basketball’s one-on-one lore. Paul George didn’t mince words when he once said, “By far the toughest, from an individual standpoint, just because of how physical he played.” That said, one-on-one isn’t about rings or resumes; it’s about raw skill. And in that setting, Beasley might just make it a real fight. But one thing’s for sure: Michael Beasley’s journey—from AAU prodigy to unfiltered competitor—keeps finding new ways to grab the spotlight.