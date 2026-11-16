Jayson Tatum’s relationship with Michael Jordan goes beyond his association with the Jordan Brand. The Boston Celtics star has developed a personal connection with the Chicago Bulls legend, allowing him to seek advice from someone who experienced the demands of basketball at the highest level. Tatum recently offered another glimpse into their relationship, revealing details of a lengthy lunch they shared.

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Their relationship dates back to 2019, when Tatum joined the Jordan Brand. One of their early interactions became memorable when Tatum accidentally spilled wine on Jordan during an introductory dinner in Paris. The awkward moment became an amusing story from the beginning of their association. During his latest conversation with Speedy Morman for Boardroom’s Cover Story, Tatum was asked about his relationship with Jordan, particularly what it is like to speak with someone he admired growing up.

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“I got to hang out with him this summer one day. We had lunch for like five, six hours,” Tatum revealed.

The Celtics star explained that their conversation covered a wide range of subjects rather than focusing exclusively on basketball. Tatum said Jordan was approachable and encouraged him to reach out whenever he wanted advice or insight.

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“And the thing about him is like, he’s like, he wants, you know, he wants you to reach out and ask him questions or get insight or things like that,” Tatum said.

The two discussed the modern NBA and how the game was played during Jordan’s era. Their conversation also moved beyond the court, with Tatum mentioning Jordan’s passion for cars and golf. However, it was the way Tatum described their relationship that made the exchange particularly interesting.

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Despite Jordan’s legendary status, Tatum described their time together as a relaxed experience with someone he considers family. He revealed that the name he saved in his phone reflects how comfortable their relationship has become.

“His name on my phone is Uncle Mike. So it was just like, I just was kicking it with my uncle for five, six hours one day and we was just chilling,” Tatum explained.

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That familiarity does not mean Jordan’s presence has completely stopped intimidating him. Tatum admitted that whenever he is about to see Jordan after some time apart, he still gets a little nervous. However, once they begin talking, that feeling gradually disappears.

“Everything, it’s like, if I haven’t seen him in a while, I still get like a little nervous when I’m about to see him,” Tatum said.

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He also described the feeling of realizing afterward that he had spent hours with his childhood idol.

“Damn, I really just spent six hours with Michael Jordan. Like that was like, that wasn’t real. Like that was crazy,” Tatum recalled.

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For Tatum, the relationship offers more than the opportunity to spend time with one of basketball’s greatest players. Jordan is someone he can approach for guidance as he continues building his own career.

What began with an awkward first meeting in Paris has developed into a personal connection that gives the Celtics star access to the experience and perspective of a basketball legend.