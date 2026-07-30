Jayson Tatum’s Teammate Denies Spending $100K to Learn From Hakeem Olajuwon Despite Signing 8-Figure Contract

Landing an eight-figure NBA contract often comes with the freedom to make expensive offseason investments. Neemias Queta, however, has no plans to join that club, even after securing a lucrative extension with the Boston Celtics. Jayson Tatum’s teammate made it clear that the famous Hakeem Olajuwon summer training isn’t worth a six-figure price tag in his eyes.

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“I’m stingy. No, I don’t spend $100,000 on training,” Queta said, speaking with speaking with Portuguese outlet A Bola. The interviewer asked whether his new contract made him more willing to spend $100k on a week of post-work training with the Rockets legend.

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His answer came out without hesitation.

The interviewer followed it up, asking, “Not even with Hakeem Olajuwon?”

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Queta remained unmoved, saying, “Not even with Hakeem Olajuwon.”

The exchange offered a funny and lighthearted glimpse into Queta’s personality, but it also arrives at an important stage of his career.

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The 27-year-old enters the upcoming season with increased expectations after earning a fully guaranteed four-year, $56 million extension with the Celtics.

The team is also entering a new era following major roster changes with the departure of Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porziņģis, and Al Horford.

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It leaves Queta with an opportunity to assume a much larger role alongside franchise cornerstone Jayson Tatum.

His development could become increasingly important.

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Coming off the best season of his NBA career, averaging 10.2 ppg, Queta established himself as a dependable presence in the frontcourt with career highs in scoring, rebounding (8.4) and shot blocking (1.3).

Those performances helped convince Boston to make a long-term investment in the Portuguese center.

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Offensive growth now becomes the next question.

Jayson Tatum’s promising front guard asset has already shown he can finish around the basket, protect the rim, and provide energy on both ends of the floor. Basically, he can do what all traditional big men can do.

Expanding his post game or adding more polished scoring would simply make him an even more complete player. Especially in the new chapter where Paul George and Jayson Tatum would lace up together.

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That’s where Olajuwon’s name naturally enters the conversation.

The Hall of Fame center has spent years working with NBA stars during the offseason. He helped players refine footwork, balance and post scoring.

Kobe Bryant sought Olajuwon’s training later in his career, while LeBron James also joined Hakeem during the early parts of his career.

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In the current generation, Alperen Sengun and Victor Wembanyama are among the players who have also trained with “The Dream.”

Those sessions have earned a legendary reputation around the league.

However, Neemias Queta appears perfectly comfortable sticking with his current approach. His comments suggest that cost simply isn’t a factor he considers worthwhile, even after signing the largest contract of his professional career.

That doesn’t necessarily mean his development will stall. Queta continues to train within one of the NBA’s strongest player-development environments, built under Joe Mazzulla. The Celtics clearly believe his growth will continue, otherwise, they wouldn’t have made a long-term commitment.

Jayson Tatum & Co. will be hoping to see an improved version of Queta next season. Ideally, the next step in his development will be the result of the work he puts in long before opening night.