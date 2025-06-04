Jayson Tatum’s Trainer Fires Shots As Brandon Jennings Sparks New Beef With Viral Remarks

Brandon Jennings is learning a tough lesson lately: you can’t just throw jabs at people online without expecting some serious clapback. And let’s be honest, if you’re going to take a shot, picking a guy who trains Tyrese Haliburton, a two-time All-Star known for his confident trash talk, is probably not the wisest move.

The man Jennings called out is Drew Hanlen, one of the most respected names in NBA training circles. If you’ve followed the rise of stars like Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, or Haliburton, chances are Hanlen has had a hand in it. He’s made a name for himself not just with his skill-building techniques but also for his, let’s say, unconventional style. The buzz around him really took off after The Athletic’s Jared Weiss dropped an eye-catching story titled “The trash-talking trainer behind Haliburton and other NBA stars.”

According to Weiss, Hanlen isn’t just about drills and tape sessions. He motivates his clients by stirring up some friendly competition, sometimes hilariously so. When one of his players is hot, he doesn’t just celebrate quietly. Nope. He’ll call another player who’s struggling and roast them on speakerphone, all in good fun, of course. Furthermore, the piece mentioned that if two of his guys are about to square off, he puts them on a text chain together and starts talking trash.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This isn’t just random chirping, Hanlen’s trash talk is straight out of the NBA’s playbook, where legends like MJ and KG used to get in opponents’ heads. It’s a vibe that’s alive and well today, with guys like Tatum thriving under that kind of mental pressure. Hanlen’s group chats are like a modern-day version of that old-school fire, keeping his players sharp and hungry.

“When the Boston Celtics and [Philadelphia] Sixers face each other, he puts two of his other most famous clients, Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid, in a group chat, telling Embiid he’s never won a title and Tatum he’s never won MVP.” And it turns out this is the game that Hanlen has been playing with his collection of star clients for the last decade. Now, while most fans and players get a kick out of that kind of motivation, Jennings was far from amused. In fact, he took to social media to share his disapproval in a pretty fiery post after reading Weiss’ article.

“I’m reading this article on how Drew Hanlen puts his guys in ‘Text Chain’ to tell them they won’t do this or this guy is better and etc. Weird and stupid,” Jennings wrote. “I said this earlier in the year to much buddy buddy when it comes to that guy.” When Hanlen didn’t immediately respond, Jennings came back two days later swinging harder. “Why u so quiet now you groupie a*s trainer @DrewHanlen where is the group text chain now!!!! U the biggest basketball groupie trainer ever,” he added.

That jab finally caught Hanlen’s attention—and he didn’t hold back. “I’m getting two of my clients (Haliburton & [Chet] Holmgren) ready for the finals so don’t have time to waste on your dumbss takes,” Hanlen tweeted on Tuesday. “Side note: Maybe if your trainer would talked sht to you, you wouldn’t have shot 37% from the field & 23% from 3 in the playoffs while never winning sh*t.” Brutal? Absolutely. But fact-check it, and Hanlen’s not lying.

Jennings, while once a dynamic scorer early in his career, didn’t exactly shine in the postseason. He put up solid numbers in his Bucks years—averaging 16.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 5.6 assists—but those numbers took a nosedive in the playoffs. Across 25 playoff games, he managed just 8.9 points, 2.0 boards, and 2.6 assists per game. Sometimes, the smoke you send out comes right back at you. And when it does, you better hope it’s not coming from someone with a Finals-bound client list and a razor-sharp memory. But if he did not learn it from his remarks against Jrue Holiday, the chances are thin that he’d be rectifying his ways anytime soon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brandon Jennings faced criticism from an ex-Celtic over his remarks against Jrue Holiday

Brandon Jennings didn’t hold back when he said, “Jrue Holiday has never been better than me.” But while he may have meant to stir a little friendly debate, that comment opened the floodgates—and not in his favor. Taking direct aim at players from his own 2009 draft class, Jennings seemed to suggest he stood head and shoulders above names like Jrue Holiday, Jeff Teague, and Ty Lawson. Naturally, the basketball world had something to say. And leading the charge was someone who knew Jennings’ era all too well.

via Imago Brandon Jennings, Knicks at Wizards 1/31/17, Date: 31 January 2017, Author: Keith Allison

Enter Marcus Thornton. You might remember him from his time with teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, and, notably, the Boston Celtics. Though drafted by the Miami Heat, Thornton made his debut with the New Orleans Hornets. And he wasn’t about to let Jennings dismiss the talent of their draft class without clapping back. “… You couldn’t do nothing with me at all… First of all, you were too small… You would think you averaged 40 goddamn points in the league or something. Multiple-time All-Star, man. You wasn’t that, bruh. You wasn’t that,” Thornton fired off.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What kicked this off? Jennings confidently said, “They’re [players like Holiday, Teague, and more from his draft class] not better than me.” His go-to proof? That explosive 55-point rookie game. Sure, that night was unforgettable. But if one game made a legacy, the Hall of Fame would look very different. Holiday’s consistency and leadership paint a different picture—one that Jennings’ peers clearly think he’s ignoring. Maybe this is high time that Brandon Jennings stops getting involved in online feuds.